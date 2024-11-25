Can Weightlifting Be the Secret to Cleaner Lungs?

Weightlifting can boost lung health and immunity even in polluted cities like Delhi, but experts recommend indoor workouts for safer physical fitness.
Delhi’s air quality has reached alarming levels, plunging into the "severe" category as a thick layer of smog engulfs the city. The toxic environment has raised concerns about lung health and safe ways to maintain physical fitness amid pollution(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
How Weightlifting Improves Lung HealthExperts reveal that weightlifting and strength training can enhance lung function, even in polluted environments. According to Dr. Kuldeep Kumar, Head of Critical Care and Pulmonology at CK Birla Hospital, these exercises strengthen respiratory muscles, boost lung capacity, and improve oxygen intake. Dr. Sulaiman Ladhani, Pulmonologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, adds that weightlifting indirectly supports lung health by enhancing cardiovascular efficiency and immunity, which help the body combat the effects of pollution.
Specific Exercises That Aid BreathingCertain weightlifting routines are particularly beneficial for respiratory health. Deadlifts and squats engage the core, improving diaphragm function and lung expansion. Overhead presses and pullovers target chest and rib cage muscles, encouraging better posture and deeper breathing. Incorporating conscious breathing techniques during workouts further enhances their impact.
Indoor Workouts Are Safer in Polluted CitiesGiven the severity of air pollution, experts strongly advise prioritizing indoor workouts. Exercising in well-ventilated spaces or using air purifiers can minimize exposure to harmful air particles. Outdoor workouts should be limited to times when pollution levels are lower, such as early mornings, and should always be done with protective measures like wearing N95 masks.
Precautions to Protect Lung HealthExercising in polluted environments requires extra care. Monitoring real-time air quality using apps or websites can help plan safer workout times. Staying hydrated and choosing green spaces away from high-traffic areas can also reduce the impact of toxins. If symptoms like coughing or shortness of breath occur, it is essential to stop the activity and move indoors.
Weightlifting offers several benefits for lung health and immunity, but exercising safely in polluted conditions remains critical for long-term well-being.
