Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, October 03). Combining AI and Thermal Video to Enhance Weightlifting Performance . Medindia. Retrieved on Oct 03, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/combining-ai-and-thermal-video-to-enhance-weightlifting-performance-217457-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Combining AI and Thermal Video to Enhance Weightlifting Performance". Medindia. Oct 03, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/combining-ai-and-thermal-video-to-enhance-weightlifting-performance-217457-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Combining AI and Thermal Video to Enhance Weightlifting Performance". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/combining-ai-and-thermal-video-to-enhance-weightlifting-performance-217457-1.htm. (accessed Oct 03, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Combining AI and Thermal Video to Enhance Weightlifting Performance. Medindia, viewed Oct 03, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/combining-ai-and-thermal-video-to-enhance-weightlifting-performance-217457-1.htm.