Scientists Use Gaming to Tackle Plastic Waste and Protect Public Health

A new game aims to reshape public attitudes toward plastic waste, encouraging reduction and reuse over recycling for a healthier environment.

Game On: New computer game aims to tackle plastic pollution



Game-Changer in Plastic Waste Education



Plastic Pollution and Its Impact on Public Health

Endocrine disruption, affecting hormone regulation

Respiratory issues from plastic particles in the air

Increased cancer risk from toxic chemicals in plastics

Neurological disorders linked to prolonged exposure

Scientists from the University of Portsmouth’s Revolution Plastics Institute are using gaming to reshape public attitudes toward plastic waste. In collaboration with leading game developer Rebellion, the team is developing an interactive computer game designed to educate players on waste management, emphasizing reduction and reuse over recycling ().With plastic pollution reaching crisis levels, traditional awareness campaigns often struggle to influence behavior. Professor Steve Fletcher, Director of the Revolution Plastics Institute, believes gaming offers a more engaging and effective solution:"Games are an incredibly powerful tool for education and engagement. This project is about using cutting-edge digital innovation to reach people in a way that sticks."The game, set for release in January 2026, will undergo extensive testing, including trials in experimental economics labs and large-scale user testing across diverse demographics.Beyond environmental damage, plastic pollution poses severe health risks. Microplastics have been found in food, water, and even human organs, potentially leading to:By educating players about the waste hierarchy and promoting sustainable habits, the game could help reduce plastic exposure and lower health risks associated with plastic pollution.The project, supported by the Higher Education Innovation Fund (HEIF), brings together academia and industry. Researchers from the University of Surrey and University of Bath will also contribute, ensuring a multidisciplinary approach.Source-University of Portsmouth