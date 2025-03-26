Scientists Use Gaming to Tackle Plastic Waste and Protect Public Health

A new game aims to reshape public attitudes toward plastic waste, encouraging reduction and reuse over recycling for a healthier environment.
Scientists from the University of Portsmouth’s Revolution Plastics Institute are using gaming to reshape public attitudes toward plastic waste. In collaboration with leading game developer Rebellion, the team is developing an interactive computer game designed to educate players on waste management, emphasizing reduction and reuse over recycling (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Game-Changer in Plastic Waste EducationWith plastic pollution reaching crisis levels, traditional awareness campaigns often struggle to influence behavior. Professor Steve Fletcher, Director of the Revolution Plastics Institute, believes gaming offers a more engaging and effective solution:
The game, set for release in January 2026, will undergo extensive testing, including trials in experimental economics labs and large-scale user testing across diverse demographics.
Plastic Pollution and Its Impact on Public HealthBeyond environmental damage, plastic pollution poses severe health risks. Microplastics have been found in food, water, and even human organs, potentially leading to:
- Endocrine disruption, affecting hormone regulation
- Respiratory issues from plastic particles in the air
- Increased cancer risk from toxic chemicals in plastics
- Neurological disorders linked to prolonged exposure
The project, supported by the Higher Education Innovation Fund (HEIF), brings together academia and industry. Researchers from the University of Surrey and University of Bath will also contribute, ensuring a multidisciplinary approach.
