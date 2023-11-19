Beyond the conventional explanations of antibiotic overuse, a distressing study proposes that the 'hidden hunger' of micronutrient deficiencies could be a key factor contributing to the escalating global antibiotic resistance crisis (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Researchers at the University of British Columbia have in a mice study uncovered startling connections between micronutrient deficiencies and the composition of gut microbiomes in early life that could help explain why resistance to antibiotics has been rising across the globe.
"Our findings are particularly concerning as these children are often prescribed antibiotics for malnutrition-related illnesses. Ironically, their gut microbiome may be primed for antibiotic resistance due to the underlying micronutrient deficiencies," she added.
The study, published in the journal Nature Microbiology, investigated how deficiencies in crucial micronutrients such as vitamin A, B12, folate, iron, and zinc affected the community of bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other microbes that live in the digestive system.
In the Shadows of 'Hidden Hunger'The team discovered that these deficiencies led to significant shifts in the gut microbiome of mice -- most notably an alarming expansion of bacteria and fungi known to be opportunistic pathogens.
Importantly, mice with micronutrient deficiencies also exhibited a higher enrichment of genes that have been linked to antibiotic resistance.
"Micronutrient deficiency has been an overlooked factor in the conversation about global antibiotic resistance," said Dr. Littlejohn.
"This is a significant discovery, as it suggests that nutrient deficiencies can make the gut environment more conducive to the development of antibiotic resistance, which is a major global health concern," she added.
Bacteria naturally possess these genes as a defense mechanism. Certain circumstances, such as antibiotic pressure or nutrient stress, cause an increase in these mechanisms.
This poses a threat that could render many potent antibiotics ineffective and lead to a future where common infections could become deadly. The study offers critical insights into the far-reaching consequences of micronutrient deficiencies in early life.
It underscores the need for comprehensive strategies to address undernutrition and its ripple effects on health.
Addressing micronutrient deficiencies is about more than overcoming malnutrition, it may also be a critical step in fighting the global scourge of antibiotic resistance.
