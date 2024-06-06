Women Excel in Cognitive Tests During Menstruation, Study Reveals

A new study by researchers at UCL and the Institute of Sport, Exercise & Health (ISEH) has found that women performed better on cognitive tests during menstruation than other phases of their menstrual cycle. This contradicts the common perception that women experience decreased mental agility during their period (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Women’s mental agility is better when they’re on their period
Go to source).
Faster Reaction Times, Fewer ErrorsThe study, the first to assess sport-related cognition during the menstrual cycle, involved 241 participants who completed cognitive tests designed to mimic mental processes used in team sports. Despite reporting feeling worse during menstruation and believing their performance would be lower, participants exhibited faster reaction times and made fewer errors while on their period.
‘Contrary to common belief, women have better cognitive performance during their period. #CognitivePerformance #MenstrualCycle’The study also found that participants had slower reaction times during the luteal phase, the period between ovulation and menstruation. However, they did not make more errors during this phase.
Tweet it Now
Hormonal Fluctuations and Injury RiskResearchers believe hormonal changes throughout the menstrual cycle may explain these findings. Progesterone, a hormone dominant during the luteal phase, has an inhibitory effect on the brain, while estrogen, dominant during other phases, is stimulatory. This could explain the slower reaction times observed during the luteal phase.
The study's authors suggest that the observed fluctuations in timing could be linked to the increased risk of sports injuries reported by women during the luteal phase.
The researchers hope these findings will lead to more positive conversations between coaches and female athletes about their perceptions and performance. Understanding how their brains and bodies change throughout the month can help women adapt their training and approach to competition.
While this study is a significant first step, more research is needed to fully understand the impact of the menstrual cycle on women's cognitive performance and athletic ability.
Advertisement
- Women’s mental agility is better when they’re on their period - (https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2024/jun/womens-mental-agility-better-when-theyre-their-period)
Source-Medindia