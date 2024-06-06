About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
AI and Facial Thermal Imaging Method for Detecting Coronary Artery Disease

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Jun 6 2024 4:39 PM

Recent research has discovered a potentially groundbreaking method for identifying coronary artery disease, a leading cause of heart attacks. The innovative approach combines facial thermal imaging and artificial intelligence (AI) technology, demonstrating promising results in detecting this serious condition (1 Trusted Source
Facial thermal imaging, AI can accurately predict heart disease risk

Go to source).

Thermal Imaging Captures Temperature Variations

The research, led by a team from Tsinghua University in Beijing, China, explores the use of thermal imaging to capture temperature distribution and variations on the face. By detecting infrared radiation emitted from the skin, thermal imaging can reveal patterns potentially linked to underlying health issues.

AI Analyzes Patterns for Disease Detection

When paired with AI, this method analyzes thermal images to identify abnormal blood circulation and inflammation through skin temperature patterns. This offers real-time, non-invasive measurements, making it a potentially efficient and patient-friendly approach compared to traditional methods.

Current methods for diagnosing coronary artery disease often rely on a combination of risk factor assessments, ECG readings, angiograms, and blood tests. These methods can be inconvenient for patients and may not always be accurate.

The recent study used facial thermal imaging and an AI-assisted imaging model to diagnose coronary artery disease in 460 participants with suspected heart disease. The new approach identified the condition in 70% of participants, whose diagnosis was later confirmed. This suggests that the new approach could be both less invasive and more accurate than traditional methods.

The researchers noted that the new approach was about 13% better at predicting coronary artery disease than traditional risk assessments. They believe this "biophysiological-based health assessment modality" holds promise for providing valuable information beyond traditional clinical measures. However, they call for larger studies to further validate the effectiveness of this method.

The potential for a faster, less invasive way to diagnose heart disease is significant. This new approach using facial thermal imaging and AI shows promise and could revolutionize the way we identify and manage coronary artery disease in the future.

Reference:
  1. Facial thermal imaging, AI can accurately predict heart disease risk - (https://www.theindiancommunity.org/news/facial-thermal-imaging-ai-can-accurately-predict-heart-disease-risk.58551/)

