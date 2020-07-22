by Iswarya on  July 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Early Menstruation Tied to Increased Menopause Symptoms
Women who started menstruating early are at higher risk of experiencing frequent hot flushes and night sweats known as vasomotor symptoms at menopause, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal BJOG.

School of Public Health researchers analyzed data from more than 18,000 middle-aged women across the UK, USA, and Australia, as part of the Life-course Approach to reproductive health and Chronic disease Events (InterLACE) international collaboration.

UQ's Dr. Hsin-Fang Chung said the study showed women who started menstruating aged 11 or younger had a 50 percent higher risk of experiencing frequent hot flushes and night sweats - known as vasomotor symptoms - at menopause.


The group was compared with women who had their first period at 14 or older.

"The risk of the women who menstruated early experiencing both symptoms was greater than having either hot flushes or night sweats alone," Dr. Chung said.

She said early menstruation previously had been linked to adverse health conditions later in life, including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

InterLACE project leader Professor Gita Mishra said obesity played a significant role in the findings.

"Women who experienced early menstruation and were overweight or obese in midlife had a two times greater risk of frequent hot flushes and night sweats, compared with women who experienced their first period aged 14 years or older, and had normal weight," she said.

"These findings encourage women with early menstruation to engage in health promotion programs, especially weight management in adulthood," Professor Mishra said.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Painful Menstrual Periods
Dysmenorrhea or painful menstrual periods can be due to primary or secondary causes.
READ MORE
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.
READ MORE
Dealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changes
You can deal with menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, weight gain and forgetfulness by making simple lifestyle changes.
READ MORE
Menopause
Menopause is defined as the state of permanent cessation of menstrual cycles (periods) for 12-months.
READ MORE
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hormone Replacement Therapy can be likened to an ‘oasis in the desert’ for women in the throes of menopause.
READ MORE
Hot Flash
The frequency of the hot flash can be from 1 to 2 two hot flashes a week to 10 or greater in a day. The silver lining is that it usually decreases over time.
READ MORE
Menorrhagia
Menorrhagia is a condition where a woman has menstrual periods that are heavy or prolonged and causes anemia in women and affect their quality of life.
READ MORE
Primary Amenorrhea
Amenorrhea is a menstrual disorder in women indicating absence of menses. Menstruation signals womanhood, the gift of procreation, re-creation, and regeneration.
READ MORE
Vaginal Bleeding
Normal vaginal bleeding begins in the early teens and goes on till a woman’s mid-life. It is the bloody discharge from the uterus during menstruation.
READ MORE
Vaginitis
Vaginal infection or vaginitis occurs due to an overgrowth of bacteria or yeast or trichomoniasis and is aggravated by chemicals, like soap and deodorants
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

MenopauseHot FlashVaginitisPrimary AmenorrheaVaginal BleedingHormone Replacement TherapyWeight Gain After MenopauseMenorrhagiaDealing with Menopause symptoms through lifestyle changesPainful Menstrual Periods