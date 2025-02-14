U.S. Abortion Ban: Rise in Infant Mortality Rates

Abortion bans in the U.S. increase infant mortality, especially affecting Black infants and southern states, leading to high-risk births and worsening newborn health.

Infant Mortality on the Rise

Infant deaths increased by 5.6% in states with abortion bans.

