U.S. Abortion Ban: Rise in Infant Mortality Rates

Abortion ban in the United States has led to an increase in the infant mortality rate. A new study has found that banned abortion had the biggest impact on Black infants and southern states. It has also led to more high-risk births and worsening health outcomes for newborns (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
US Abortion Bans and Infant Mortality
Infant Mortality on the RiseThe study analyzed infant death rates across the U.S. and found that on average, the infant mortality rate in these states increased by 5.6% or 0.33 additional deaths per 1,000 live births. Texas had the most significant rise in infant mortality due to its large population and stricter abortion policies.
‘Did you know?The reason behind the increase in infant deaths can be due to the rise in births among people who previously had access to abortion. These individuals face economic and social problems and find it difficult to access healthcare for their newborns putting them at risk.
The study found that the fertility rate increased most among black people, those without a college degree, and individuals relying on public health insurance. These groups already experience higher infant mortality rates.
The research also found that banning abortion led to more births with severe congenital problems. Before abortion, babies with congenital conditions were terminated but now these pregnancies are carried to term and are not surviving after birth contributing to higher infant death rates.
Black Infants Disproportionately Affected Black infants were the most affected by the rise in infant mortality. Black individuals were already more than twice as likely to experience infant loss compared to White and Hispanic individuals. Since Black communities also had higher rates of unintended pregnancies and fewer resources for abortion care, the abortion ban had a bad impact on them.
The study highlights how abortion bans may contribute to racial and economic disparities in infant health. Black individuals living in southern states already had high infant mortality rates. The ban has worsened the situation by increasing the number of high-risk births and limiting healthcare options for expecting parents. The research also raises concerns about the long-term impact of abortion bans on maternal and infant health.
