World's Smallest Blood Vessel Imaging Device Made
World's smallest blood vessel imaging device has been developed to aid scientists better understand the causes of heart disease and attacks, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Light Science & Application.

A multidisciplinary team of researchers and clinicians was able to 3D print a tiny lens on to the end of an optical fiber, the thickness of a human hair.

The imaging device is so small that researchers were able to scan inside the blood vessels of mice.


Dr Jiawen Li, co-author and Heart Foundation Postdoctoral Fellow at the Institute for Photonics and Advanced Sensing, University of Adelaide, says in Australia cardiovascular disease kills one person every 19 minutes.

"A major factor in heart disease is the plaques, made up of fats, cholesterol and other substances that build up in the vessel walls," Dr. Li said.

"Preclinical and clinical diagnostics increasingly rely on visualizing the blood vessels' structure to better understand the disease.

"Miniaturised endoscopes, which act like tiny cameras, allow high-quality how these plaques form and explore new ways to treat them," she said.

Dr. Simon Thiele, Group Leader, Optical Design and Simulation at the University of Stuttgart, was responsible for fabricating the tiny lens.

millimeters, we couldn't make high quality endoscopes this small," Dr. Thiele said.

"Using 3D micro-printing, we are able to print complicated lenses that are too small to see with the naked eye.

"The entire endoscope, with a protective plastic casing, is less than half a millimetre across," he said.

Dr. Li explains: "It's exciting to work on a project where we take these innovations and build them into something so useful.

"It's amazing what we can do when we put engineers and medical clinicians together," said Dr. Li.

Source: Eurekalert

