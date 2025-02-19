About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Screen Early! Stay Healthy! Heart Disease Risks Don't End with Pregnancy

by Adeline Dorcas on Feb 19 2025 1:32 PM

Had high blood pressure or gestational diabetes? Your heart still needs a check-up even after pregnancy!

Pregnancy is over, but your heart health still matters! Even after delivery, conditions like high blood pressure or gestational diabetes can increase your risk of heart disease. A follow-up check on your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar is essential for a healthy future. Take care of your heart—it’s a lifetime commitment!
Fewer than 20% of patients are tested for heart disease risk after pregnancy-related high blood pressure or diabetes, according to a new study published in the "Go Red for Women" issue of Circulation (1 Trusted Source
Population-Level Screening for Diabetes and Dyslipidemia After Pregnancies Complicated by Hypertension or Diabetes

Go to source).


Lifestyle Paths to Prevent Heart Disease
Heart disease can be of many types depending upon whether they involve the heart muscles or artery walls or heart beats. Bad lifestyle choices contribute to heart disease.
Heart Disease Doesn’t Wait: Screen After Pregnancy!

Cardiovascular diseases are a leading cause of death among women. People who develop hypertensive disorders of pregnancy or gestational diabetes are at a higher risk of experiencing a future stroke or heart disease. Screening for high blood pressure, lipids, and sugars plays a crucial role in the early diagnosis of risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

"There's increasing evidence that maternal health during pregnancy is associated with long-term vascular health,” says Dr. Amy Yu, neurologist and senior scientist at Sunnybrook Research Institute, and adjunct scientist with ICES.


Diet, Lifestyle and Heart Disease
The correlation between diet, lifestyle and heart disease. The importance of balanced diet life style and exercise for controlling heart disease.

Heart Health After Pregnancy: Are Women Getting the Necessary Tests?

“Guidelines recommend that women with high blood pressure or sugar during pregnancy should have their blood sugar and cholesterol checked after the pregnancy, so we set out to evaluate whether Ontarians were getting these tests done.”

Researchers from ICES and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre studied over a million pregnant individuals in Ontario, Canada, between 2002 and 2019. They compared screening for diabetes and dyslipidemia in the first three years after delivery between those who developed pregnancy-related hypertension or diabetes (exposed group) and those who did not (unexposed group).


Pregnancy-induced Hypertension Increases Risk of Post-pregnancy Hypertension
Women with pregnancy-induced hypertension are at increased risk of developing post-pregnancy hypertension with associated complications such as heart disease.

Pregnancy, Heart Disease, and Diabetes: The Hidden Risks You Need to Know

  • Fewer than 1 in 5 individuals (17%) diagnosed with gestational diabetes or hypertension were screened in the year following pregnancy.
  • Less than half (44%) of individuals received these tests within three years. Rates for screening for high cholesterol were lower than screening for diabetes.
  • Surprisingly, 33% of pregnant individuals without gestational diabetes or hypertension received these screening tests.
Given that the gap in screening was more prominent for lipids than diabetes, the authors suggest that access to physicians for cardiovascular preventive care may not be the main cause of these lower screening rates. There may instead be a need for increased awareness of pregnancy-related cardiovascular disease risks among physicians and patients.

"Women should be aware of their risk for cardiovascular disease, so that they can ask their doctors about risk factor screening,” says Dr. Yu, who is also an Associate Professor in Temerty Faculty of Medicine's Department of Medicine at the University of Toronto. “Having this knowledge can also support patients’ decision-making about lifestyle changes, which could improve their vascular health.”

Reference:
  1. Population-Level Screening for Diabetes and Dyslipidemia After Pregnancies Complicated by Hypertension or Diabetes - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.124.072067)

Source-Eurekalert
Diabetes during Pregnancy May Increase Depression Risk after Childbirth
Mothers diagnosed with gestational diabetes mellitus have a high risk of developing postpartum depression symptoms.

