Screen Early! Stay Healthy! Heart Disease Risks Don`t End with Pregnancy

Had high blood pressure or gestational diabetes? Your heart still needs a check-up even after pregnancy!

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Population-Level Screening for Diabetes and Dyslipidemia After Pregnancies Complicated by Hypertension or Diabetes



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Only 44% of women with pregnancy-related high blood pressure or diabetes get screened within 3 years. #pregnancy #highbloodpressure #diabetes #medindia ’

Only 44% of women with pregnancy-related high blood pressure or diabetes get screened within 3 years. #pregnancy #highbloodpressure #diabetes #medindia ’

Advertisement

Heart Disease Doesn’t Wait: Screen After Pregnancy!

Advertisement

Heart Health After Pregnancy: Are Women Getting the Necessary Tests?

Advertisement

Pregnancy, Heart Disease, and Diabetes: The Hidden Risks You Need to Know

Fewer than 1 in 5 individuals (17%) diagnosed with gestational diabetes or hypertension were screened in the year following pregnancy.

Less than half (44%) of individuals received these tests within three years. Rates for screening for high cholesterol were lower than screening for diabetes.

Surprisingly, 33% of pregnant individuals without gestational diabetes or hypertension received these screening tests.

Population-Level Screening for Diabetes and Dyslipidemia After Pregnancies Complicated by Hypertension or Diabetes - (https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.124.072067)