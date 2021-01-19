Why You Should Avoid Alcohol During Vaccination?

‘Alcohol intake should be avoided after getting the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine for some days because some neurological symptoms like dizziness have been reported after vaccination.’

According to healthline.com, a Russian health official last month advised citizens being vaccinated with the country's Sputnik V vaccine that they should abstain from alcohol for two months.However, the developer of the vaccine, Alexander Gintsburg, later commented that this advice is too extreme.In a tweet from the Sputnik V account, Gintsburg advised refraining from alcohol for three days after each injection, guidance that he says applies to all vaccines.said Sudhir Bhandari, principal and controller at the SMS Medical College in Jaipur.Currently, India is banking on two vaccines -- Serum Institute of India's 'Covishield' and Bharat BioTech's 'Covaxin' -- and four more are in the pipeline to be rolled out in the country, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.To date, a total of 447 Adverse Events Following Immunization (AEFI) have been reported in the last two days of the massive inoculation drive against Covid-19 that is now underway in the country."Some neurological symptoms like dizziness have been reported after vaccination, therefore, it is suggested not to take alcohol for 24-48 hours after vaccination so that patient can appreciate any side effect of vaccination," said Manoj Goel, Director, Pulmonology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram."To ensure healthy lifestyle, alcohol consumption should be avoided," added Harshal R Salve, Associate Professor at Centre for Community Medicine, AIIMS.Source: IANS