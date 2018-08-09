Highlights:
History of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness day - 9:09
AM 9th September 1999
- Fetal alcohol syndrome day is observed on the 9th September
annually and aims to raise awareness about the harmful effects on the baby
in the womb if the mother drinks during pregnancy
- Fetal alcohol syndrome refers to the physical and mental problems
occurring in the developing baby due to alcohol consumption by the mother
in pregnancy
- Fetal alcohol syndrome is the most important cause of preventable
intellectual handicap in children in developed countries
The
first Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS) awareness day was established on the 9th September 1999.
The recurring theme of the number 9
was especially chosen to remind the world
in general and the pregnant woman
in particular to stay away from alcohol during the nine months
of pregnancy.
FAS
awareness day was the brain child of Bonnie Buxton and her husband along with
Teresa Kellerman who had children diagnosed with fetal alcohol
syndrome
. They were aware of
the struggles involved in looking after children with serious
learning and behavioral issues due to fetal alcohol syndrome. Together they decided to help parents as
well as educate the general public about the dangers of fetal exposure to
alcohol and prevention of FAS in their unborn babies.
Thanks
to their efforts of gathering support and enlisting volunteers across the globe
beginning in early 1999, the first FAS awareness day was ushered in at 9.09 am
on the 9th
September 1999 in Auckland, New Zealand by the ringing of
bells and continuing northwards across the Atlantic up to Alaska.
Alcohol Can Permanently Damage Your Baby’s Brain - Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness
Over
the years, the FAS Awareness Day has gone from strength to strength and become
a powerful movement spread across several countries crusading to create and
spread awareness about the dangers to the fetus if the mother consumes alcohol during pregnancy
.
‘Do not give your baby its first taste of alcohol even before it is born’
What We Can Do to Create and Spread FAS Awareness?
Social drinking and consuming alcohol for
relaxation is on the rise particularly among the youth and can cause untold
harm with severe ramifications unless the public is educated on the harmful
effects of alcohol not only to them but their babies as well.
FAS
- Interesting Facts
- Use social media such as Facebook and Twitter to post and share
educational messages
- About harmful effects of alcohol, especially during
pregnancy
- Women can share their personal stories about how alcohol during
pregnancy affected their baby and urge other women to steer clear of
alcohol during pregnancy
- Clinics and health centers should carry prominent messages about
the ill-effects of alcohol during pregnancy and counsel pregnant women or
those planning a pregnancy
- Visual and print media should display prominent messages about the
harmful effects of alcohol during pregnancy; doctors and health
professionals can be invited to talk about FAS and its prevention
- Leaflets carrying educational messages about FAS and its prevention
can be distributed at prominent locations such as parks and marketplaces
- Adolescent and youth should be counseled on the harmful effects of
alcohol, and should be discouraged from entering bars and pubs if they are
underage
- Governments and local administration should bring about and enforce
stricter laws to curb the menace of teenage
drinking and promote campaigns about dangers of alcohol
consumption for any age and gender
- Charity walks and events can be organized in the community to
collect funds to donate to organizations involved in FAS support and
research
Features of FAS
- There is no safe level of
alcohol during pregnancy and the best advice is "no drinking during pregnancy"
- Alcohol crosses the placenta
and so when you drink the baby drinks too
- The effects of alcohol and severity of FAS can vary from one baby
to another; comparison does not help
- One major study reported that upto 1 in 20 children in the US may
be having FAS; the figures are almost equal to incidence of autism and more than Down syndrome
- FAS can be completely
prevented by avoiding alcohol.
Once it develops it cannot be cured; brain damage due to FAS is
permanent
- FAS causes wide ranging physical and mental health issues in the
child (see below)
- Men should be supportive of their partner's decision to
stay off alcohol before and during pregnancy and themselves avoid drinking
if possible
The severity of FAS varies in each child,
and includes a mix of physical and intellectual disabilities, as well as social
and behavioral issues
How You Can Prevent FAS
|
Physical issues
|
Mental Disabilities
|
Social/Behavioral Issues
|
- Characteristic face with small eyes, markedly thin upper lip, small upturned nose, and absence of the normally present crease
between the nose and upper lip
- Small head
- Hearing and vision problems
- Slow growth and development
|
- Delayed speech and language development
- Poor memory
- Hyperactivity and volatile mood
- Poor judgment and reasoning abilities
- Learning difficulties at school
|
- Poor social skills
- Problems at school with other children
- Impulsive and aggressive behavior
- Inability to plan or focus on a task
- Risk of criminal behavior and substance abuse
References:
- Avoid alcohol if you are planning on
becoming pregnant and during entire pregnancy
- Consider staying off alcohol if you
are sexually active since many pregnancies are not planned
- Seek medical help for alcohol
dependence in case you want to start a family
- FASD Awareness Month - (https://www.nofas.org/fasdmonth/)
- International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness Day is September 9 - (https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/news-events/international-fetal-alcohol-spectrum-disorders-awareness-day-september-9)
- FASD Awareness - (https://www.cdc.gov/features/fasd-awareness-day/index.html)
Source-Medindia