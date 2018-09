Alcohol Can Permanently Damage Your Baby’s Brain - Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness

Highlights:

Fetal alcohol syndrome day is observed on the 9 th September annually and aims to raise awareness about the harmful effects on the baby in the womb if the mother drinks during pregnancy

Fetal alcohol syndrome refers to the physical and mental problems occurring in the developing baby due to alcohol consumption by the mother in pregnancy

Fetal alcohol syndrome is the most important cause of preventable intellectual handicap in children in developed countries

History of Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Awareness day - 9:09 AM 9th September 1999



The first Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS) awareness day was established on the 9th September 1999. The recurring theme of the number 9 was especially chosen to remind the world in general and the pregnant woman in particular to stay away from alcohol during the nine months of pregnancy.



FAS awareness day was the brain child of Bonnie Buxton and her husband along with Teresa Kellerman who had children diagnosed with



Thanks to their efforts of gathering support and enlisting volunteers across the globe beginning in early 1999, the first FAS awareness day was ushered in at 9.09 am on the 9th September 1999 in Auckland, New Zealand by the ringing of bells and continuing northwards across the Atlantic up to Alaska. The first Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS) awareness day was established on theThe recurringwas especially chosen toin general and thein particular toof pregnancy.FAS awareness day was the brain child of Bonnie Buxton and her husband along with Teresa Kellerman who had children diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome . They were aware of the struggles involved in looking after children with serious learning and behavioral issues due to fetal alcohol syndrome. Together they decided to help parents as well as educate the general public about the dangers of fetal exposure to alcohol and prevention of FAS in their unborn babies.Thanks to their efforts of gathering support and enlisting volunteers across the globe beginning in early 1999, the first FAS awareness day was ushered in at 9.09 am on the 9September 1999 in Auckland, New Zealand by the ringing of bells and continuing northwards across the Atlantic up to Alaska.

Over the years, the FAS Awareness Day has gone from strength to strength and become a powerful movement spread across several countries crusading to create and spread awareness about the dangers to the fetus if the mother consumes



‘Do not give your baby its first taste of alcohol even before it is born’ What We Can Do to Create and Spread FAS Awareness?



Social drinking and consuming alcohol for relaxation is on the rise particularly among the youth and can cause untold harm with severe ramifications unless the public is educated on the harmful effects of alcohol not only to them but their babies as well.

Use social media such as Facebook and Twitter to post and share educational messages

About harmful effects of alcohol, especially during pregnancy

Women can share their personal stories about how alcohol during pregnancy affected their baby and urge other women to steer clear of alcohol during pregnancy

Clinics and health centers should carry prominent messages about the ill-effects of alcohol during pregnancy and counsel pregnant women or those planning a pregnancy

Visual and print media should display prominent messages about the harmful effects of alcohol during pregnancy; doctors and health professionals can be invited to talk about FAS and its prevention

Leaflets carrying educational messages about FAS and its prevention can be distributed at prominent locations such as parks and marketplaces

Adolescent and youth should be counseled on the harmful effects of alcohol, and should be discouraged from entering bars and pubs if they are underage

Governments and local administration should bring about and enforce stricter laws to curb the menace of teenage drinking and promote campaigns about dangers of alcohol consumption for any age and gender

Charity walks and events can be organized in the community to collect funds to donate to organizations involved in FAS support and research FAS - Interesting Facts There is no safe level of alcohol during pregnancy and the best advice is "no drinking during pregnancy"

during pregnancy and the best advice is "no drinking during pregnancy" Alcohol crosses the placenta and so when you drink the baby drinks too

and so when you drink the baby drinks too The effects of alcohol and severity of FAS can vary from one baby to another; comparison does not help

One major study reported that upto 1 in 20 children in the US may be having FAS; the figures are almost equal to incidence of autism and more than Down syndrome

may be having FAS; the figures are almost equal to incidence of autism and more than Down syndrome FAS can be completely prevented by avoiding alcohol. Once it develops it cannot be cured; brain damage due to FAS is permanent

by avoiding alcohol. Once it develops it cannot be cured; brain damage due to FAS is permanent FAS causes wide ranging physical and mental health issues in the child (see below)

Men should be supportive of their partner's decision to stay off alcohol before and during pregnancy and themselves avoid drinking if possible Features of FAS



The severity of FAS varies in each child, and includes a mix of physical and intellectual disabilities, as well as social and behavioral issues



Physical issues Mental Disabilities Social/Behavioral Issues Characteristic face with small eyes, markedly thin upper lip, small upturned nose, and absence of the normally present crease between the nose and upper lip

Small head

Hearing and vision problems

Slow growth and development Delayed speech and language development

Poor memory

Hyperactivity and volatile mood

Poor judgment and reasoning abilities

Learning difficulties at school Poor social skills

Problems at school with other children

Impulsive and aggressive behavior

Inability to plan or focus on a task

Risk of criminal behavior and substance abuse How You Can Prevent FAS Avoid alcohol if you are planning on becoming pregnant and during entire pregnancy

Consider staying off alcohol if you are sexually active since many pregnancies are not planned

Seek medical help for alcohol dependence in case you want to start a family References: FASD Awareness Month - (https://www.nofas.org/fasdmonth/) International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Awareness Day is September 9 - (https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/news-events/international-fetal-alcohol-spectrum-disorders-awareness-day-september-9) FASD Awareness - (https://www.cdc.gov/features/fasd-awareness-day/index.html)



