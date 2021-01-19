by Hannah Joy on  January 19, 2021 at 1:59 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Indian Doctor on Sputnik Vaccine Advisory Board
Vasanthapuram Ravi, Dean, Basic Sciences, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) from India has been chosen by the international scientific advisory board for the Sputnik V vaccine.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russias sovereign wealth fund) and the National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamaleya (Gamaleya Centre) has announced the creation of an international scientific advisory board for the Sputnik V vaccine, the worlds first registered vaccine against coronavirus.

Leading scientists in virology, microbiology, genetics and biotechnology from India, Argentina, Croatia, France, Germany, Russia, Sweden, the UK and the US have joined the board.


Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said, "RDIF and the Gamaleya Centre initiated the creation of the international scientific advisory board on the Sputnik V vaccine and the formation of an international platform where vaccine developers could exchange information, opinions and expertise with their leading foreign colleagues. This scientific exchange has been especially in demand due to the pandemic, a global problem that has stimulated the pooling of the entire global scientific and research potential."

The RDIT said that Sputnik V has a number of key advantages as its efficacy is over 90 per cent with full protection against severe cases of Covid-19.

The Sputnik V vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors, which cause common cold and have been around for thousands of years.

Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in the course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.

The safety, efficacy and lack of negative long-term effects of adenoviral vaccines have been proven by more than 250 clinical studies over two decades.

Over 1.5 million people have already been vaccinated with Sputnik V, the RDIF said. The developers of the Sputnik V vaccine are working collaboratively with AstraZeneca on a joint clinical trial to improve the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Sputnik V vaccine has been approved in Russia, Belarus, Serbia, Argentina, Bolivia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela and Paraguay; the process to approve the vaccine in the EU has been initiated.

The RDIF said that there are no strong allergies caused by Sputnik V. The storage temperature of Sputnik V at 2-8 degree Celsius means it can be stored in a conventional refrigerator without any need to invest in additional cold-chain infrastructure.

The price of Sputnik V is less than $10 per shot, making it affordable around the world.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Sputnik V Vaccine: India to Produce 300mn Doses Of Vaccine in 2021
In 2021, India will produce about 300 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.
READ MORE
Dr.Reddy's Phase 3 Trial of Sputnik Vaccine Approved
Pharma major Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd has received approval from the Drugs Control General of India (DCGI) to conduct Phase 3 clinical trial for the Sputnik V vaccine in India.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine: Sputnik V Vaccine Gets Nod For Clinical Trials In India
Sputnik V, the COVID-19 vaccine made by Russia, gets the nod for clinical trials in India. Sputnik V became the first registered COVID-19 vaccine on the market.
READ MORE
‘Sputnik V’ - Russia’s First Effective Vaccine Against the Novel Coronavirus
Russia successfully tested its first vaccine, named 'Sputnik V', against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine works very effectively and creates a stable immunity against the coronavirus, with no side-effects.
READ MORE
Eradicate Quackery, Save Lives
Quackery means promotion of a medical cure which is otherwise scientifically unproven and baseless.
READ MORE
Layman’s Guide to Understanding Medical Specialists
A medical specialist is a recognized expert in his field and is usually accredited by a medical board. Read about forty four different specialist and what they do.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Eradicate Quackery, Save LivesLayman’s Guide to Understanding Medical SpecialistsVaccination for ChildrenTop 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked