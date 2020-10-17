COVID-19 Vaccine: Sputnik V Vaccine Gets Nod For Clinical Trials In India

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Dr. Reddy's, a global pharmaceutical company, to conduct phase 2 and 3 human clinical trials of the Sputnik V, a COVID-19 vaccine made by Russia in India.



Sputnik V, an adenovirus vector-based vaccine, was developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, along with the Russian Direct Investment Fund and registered on August 11.

‘The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Limited had agreed to cooperate on clinical trials and distribution of Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in India.’

"On regulatory approval in India, RDIF shall supply to Dr Reddy's 100 million doses of the vaccine. The Sputnik V vaccine, which is based on well-studied human adenoviral vector platform with proven safety, is undergoing clinical trials for the coronavirus pandemic," a statement from the Russian fund had earlier stated.



The deliveries could begin in late 2020, subject to completion of successful trials and registration of the vaccine by India's regulatory authorities, said the Russian Direct Investment Fund.



Sputnik V Covid-19 Vaccine



Sputnik V became the first registered COVID-19 vaccine on the market. The announcement created a so-called "Sputnik moment" for the global community. In 1957 the successful launch of the first space satellite by the Soviet Union reinvigorated space research. The new Russian COVID-19 vaccine is therefore called Sputnik V.



