Being Couch Potato Sharpens Brain

The link between exercise and improved metabolic and cardiac health was well documented in the study.
‘Adults who engaged in more moderate-to-vigorous activity had better speed, memory, and reasoning abilities.’
But the association between intensities of daily physical activity and cognitive health is less understood in older adults.
People aged 60 or more show decreases in speed, executive functioning, and memory.
The new study aims to understand how our habits and behaviors correlate with cognitive outcomes in older age.
Researchers used scientifically validated sensors that are more accurate than the average, consumer-based activity tracker. The sensor captured the daily time they spent sitting or in light versus moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.
The study tested 16 cognitive tasks and considered socioeconomic and health factors, such as employment status, income level, aerobic fitness, blood pressure, and mobility issues.
"While earlier studies indicated that the brains of those who spend more time sitting may age faster, it seems that on the cognitive level, sitting time may also be meaningful,"
the authors wrote.
Source: Medindia