Being Couch Potato Sharpens Brain

Adults who spend more time sitting for work and leisure (couch potato) had a better vocabulary, and reasoning skills, revealed a study published in the journal 'Psychology and Aging'.



The research from assistant professor Aga Burzynska in the Colorado State University examined the link between sensor-measured physical activity and cognitive performance in a sample of 228 healthy older adults, aged 60 to 80.

‘Adults who engaged in more moderate-to-vigorous activity had better speed, memory, and reasoning abilities.’





People aged 60 or more show decreases in speed, executive functioning, and memory.



The new study aims to understand how our habits and behaviors correlate with cognitive outcomes in older age.



Researchers used scientifically validated sensors that are more accurate than the average, consumer-based activity tracker. The sensor captured the daily time they spent sitting or in light versus moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.



The study tested 16 cognitive tasks and considered socioeconomic and health factors, such as employment status, income level, aerobic fitness, blood pressure, and mobility issues.



"While earlier studies indicated that the brains of those who spend more time sitting may age faster, it seems that on the cognitive level, sitting time may also be meaningful," the authors wrote.



The link between exercise and improved metabolic and cardiac health was well documented in the study.