by Colleen Fleiss on  October 18, 2020 at 12:19 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Being Couch Potato Sharpens Brain
Adults who spend more time sitting for work and leisure (couch potato) had a better vocabulary, and reasoning skills, revealed a study published in the journal 'Psychology and Aging'.

The research from assistant professor Aga Burzynska in the Colorado State University examined the link between sensor-measured physical activity and cognitive performance in a sample of 228 healthy older adults, aged 60 to 80.

The link between exercise and improved metabolic and cardiac health was well documented in the study.


But the association between intensities of daily physical activity and cognitive health is less understood in older adults.

People aged 60 or more show decreases in speed, executive functioning, and memory.

The new study aims to understand how our habits and behaviors correlate with cognitive outcomes in older age.

Researchers used scientifically validated sensors that are more accurate than the average, consumer-based activity tracker. The sensor captured the daily time they spent sitting or in light versus moderate-to-vigorous physical activity.

The study tested 16 cognitive tasks and considered socioeconomic and health factors, such as employment status, income level, aerobic fitness, blood pressure, and mobility issues.

"While earlier studies indicated that the brains of those who spend more time sitting may age faster, it seems that on the cognitive level, sitting time may also be meaningful," the authors wrote.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Sedentary Lifestyle Could Harm Your Health
Sedentary lifestyle is one that has very little or no physical activity at all, whether at work or at home.
READ MORE
Quiz on Brain
The human brain is exquisitely intrinsic and is the seat of all emotions. If you are curious about what makes you bad, sad, silly or glad this quiz on the brain will satiate ...
READ MORE
Brilliant Human Brain - Animation
The most amazing and complex organ in the entire universe, the human brain continues to remain an enigma.
READ MORE
Sugary Drinks can Affect a Kid's Cognitive Development
Children's Hospital Los Angeles study shows that juices and drinks containing high amounts of sugar can affect a child's cognitive development.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE
Yummy Sweet Potatoes
One medium sized sweet potato contains about 7 grams of fiber and adds a wonderful starchy component to your food. This tuber contains flavonoids and antioxidants that are essential for optimal health.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaYummy Sweet PotatoesLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)