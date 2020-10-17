by Colleen Fleiss on  October 17, 2020 at 11:19 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

UK's COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Ready by Christmas
In the UK, the COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by Christmas, according to the head of the country's vaccine task force.

Speaking to BBC Scotland's program, Chairwoman of the UK Vaccine Taskforce Kate Bingham said that the vaccine's availability would not make things normal for everyone overnight.

While she was optimistic that the COVID-19 vaccine would be found, it was "very unlikely" to be a single jab, suggesting that revaccination probably every few years might be needed, reported the BBC.


If the virus that causes COVID-19 mutates significantly, the vaccine's effort might have to start from scratch again.

The UK government and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) would agree on who should get the vaccine and when.

"People keep talking about 'time to vaccinate the whole population', but that is misguided," Bingham was quoted as saying.

Around the world, hundreds of trials are being conducted to find an effective coronavirus vaccine, including six candidates being developed in Britain.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccine: Where Do We Stand Now?
COVID-19: The biggest challenge with the pandemic lies in not only developing a successful vaccine but also producing it in quantities necessary to provide immunity to all citizens. Competition is already emerging over who will have access once a ...
READ MORE
Johnson & Johnson Stops COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Temporarily
US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson announced that it has temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine trial after a participant became unwell.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine Likely by Early 2021
The COVID-19 vaccine would most likely be ready by the first quarter of 2021. The government is planning first to vaccinate senior citizens and high-risk people.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine COVAXIN's Animal Trial Gets Robust Immune Responses
In animal studies, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN has shown positive efficacy and generated robust immune responses, said Bharat Biotech International Limited.
READ MORE
Christmas Feast, It’s always Grand with Cake and Wine
Christmas is celebrated as a religious and cultural festival by billions of people around the world.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
How to Keep Christmas Calories under Control
Christmas festivities need not to be synonymous with weight gain and obesity. With some low calorie Christmas recipes you can indulge in low calorie Christmas treats and desserts this festive season.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Keep Calm at Christmas / 11 Ways to Reduce Holiday Stress
Christmas’s emphasis on sharing and loved ones makes it special, but it also makes it harder for some. Depression at Christmas time has become increasingly problematic but can be easily kept at bay.
READ MORE
Prevent Christmas Injuries
Christmas injuries can ruin the holiday season, but with a little effort you can prevent Christmas injuries altogether. Get tips on Christmas safety for this festive season.
READ MORE
Top 10 Tips For A Healthy Christmas
Christmas is a time of indulgence. But still you can stay away from weight gain by following these 10 sensational tips this Christmas.
READ MORE
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.
READ MORE
Vaccination for Children
Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

Vaccination for ChildrenChristmas Feast, It’s always Grand with Cake and WineKeep Calm at Christmas / 11 Ways to Reduce Holiday StressHow to Keep Christmas Calories under ControlPrevent Christmas InjuriesTop 10 Tips For A Healthy ChristmasTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake