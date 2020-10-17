UK's COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Ready by Christmas

In the UK, the COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by Christmas, according to the head of the country's vaccine task force.



Speaking to BBC Scotland's program, Chairwoman of the UK Vaccine Taskforce Kate Bingham said that the vaccine's availability would not make things normal for everyone overnight.

‘UK's most vulnerable could get the COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas.’





The UK government and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) would agree on who should get the vaccine and when.



"People keep talking about 'time to vaccinate the whole population', but that is misguided," Bingham was quoted as saying.



Around the world, hundreds of trials are being conducted to find an effective coronavirus vaccine, including six candidates being developed in Britain.



Source: Medindia If the virus that causes COVID-19 mutates significantly, the vaccine's effort might have to start from scratch again.The UK government and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) would agree on who should get the vaccine and when.Bingham was quoted as saying.Around the world, hundreds of trials are being conducted to find an effective coronavirus vaccine, including six candidates being developed in Britain.Source: Medindia

While she was optimistic that the COVID-19 vaccine would be found, it was "very unlikely" to be a single jab, suggesting that revaccination probably every few years might be needed, reported the BBC.