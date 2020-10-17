UK's COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Ready by Christmas

While she was optimistic that the COVID-19 vaccine would be found, it was "very unlikely" to be a single jab, suggesting that revaccination probably every few years might be needed, reported the BBC.
If the virus that causes COVID-19 mutates significantly, the vaccine's effort might have to start from scratch again.
The UK government and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) would agree on who should get the vaccine and when.
"People keep talking about 'time to vaccinate the whole population', but that is misguided,"
Bingham was quoted as saying.
Around the world, hundreds of trials are being conducted to find an effective coronavirus vaccine, including six candidates being developed in Britain.
