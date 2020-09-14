by Samhita Vitta on  September 14, 2020 at 10:51 AM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Likely by Early 2021
Coronavirus vaccine is likely to be ready by the first quarter of 2021, according to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister.

The government is considering emergency authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine to senior citizens and people at high risk of contracting the virus. This will be done after a consensus has been reached.

The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 is strategizing on how to immunize the majority of the population.


The government is also taking full precautions in conducting the human trials for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Minister.

"Issues like vaccine security, cost, equity, cold-chain requirements, production timelines are also being discussed intensely," he said.

The Minister assured that the COVID-19 vaccine would be first made available to the people who need it the most, irrespective of their paying capacity.

He would also be happy to take the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine in case some people have a trust deficit.

The Minister gave his statement after one of the participants in the ongoing clinical trial of the University of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed a severe complication right after being administered the dose.

The Minister also informed about vaccine candidates and their development in India.

Department of Biotechnology (DBT) along with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has been actively supporting the advancement of vaccine candidates.

India is also partnering with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). The trials at different phases are ongoing concerning several vaccines in private or public Indian laboratories and hospitals.

The minister also noted that an effective and safe vaccine would help in establishing immunity to COVID-19 at a much faster pace as compared to natural infection.

He hopes that a consensus will emerge in the next few months over the desired level of protective herd immunity in any community.



Source: Medindia

