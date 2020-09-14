COVID-19 Vaccine Likely by Early 2021

The government is also taking full precautions in conducting the human trials for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Minister.he said.The Minister assured that the COVID-19 vaccine would be first made available to the people who need it the most, irrespective of their paying capacity.He would also be happy to take the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine in case some people have a trust deficit.The Minister gave his statement after one of the participants in the ongoing clinical trial of the University of Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed a severe complication right after being administered the dose.The Minister also informed about vaccine candidates and their development in India.Department of Biotechnology (DBT) along with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has been actively supporting the advancement of vaccine candidates.India is also partnering with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). The trials at different phases are ongoing concerning several vaccines in private or public Indian laboratories and hospitals.The minister also noted that an effective and safe vaccine would help in establishing immunity to COVID-19 at a much faster pace as compared to natural infection.He hopes that a consensus will emerge in the next few months over the desired level of protective herd immunity in any community.Source: Medindia