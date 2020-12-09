COVID-19 Vaccine COVAXIN's Animal Trial Gets Robust Immune Responses

COVID-19 COVAXIN Animal Study
- In 20 rhesus macaques, a two-dose vaccination regimen of inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates was administered. They were divided into four groups.
- One group was administered with a placebo.
- Three groups were immunized with three different vaccine candidates at zero and 14 days.
- The monkeys were then exposed to viral challenge 14 days after the second dose.
- Results revealed protective efficacy, increasing SARS-CoV-2 specific IgG and neutralizing antibodies, decreasing replication of the virus in the monkeys' nasal cavity, throat, and lung tissues.
- No case of pneumonia was observed in vaccinated groups.
- In animals immunized with a two-dose vaccination regimen, no adverse events were reported.
Source: Medindia