COVID-19 Vaccine COVAXIN's Animal Trial Gets Robust Immune Responses

‘COVAXIN, the coronavirus vaccine shows positive efficacy in animal studies.’

- In 20 rhesus macaques, a two-dose vaccination regimen of inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates was administered. They were divided into four groups.- One group was administered with a placebo.- Three groups were immunized with three different vaccine candidates at zero and 14 days.- The monkeys were then exposed to viral challenge 14 days after the second dose.- Results revealed protective efficacy, increasing SARS-CoV-2 specific IgG and neutralizing antibodies, decreasing replication of the virus in the monkeys' nasal cavity, throat, and lung tissues.- No case of pneumonia was observed in vaccinated groups.- In animals immunized with a two-dose vaccination regimen, no adverse events were reported.Source: Medindia