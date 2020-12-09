by Colleen Fleiss on  September 12, 2020 at 11:22 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine COVAXIN's Animal Trial Gets Robust Immune Responses
In animal studies, the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN has shown positive efficacy and generated robust immune responses, said Bharat Biotech International Limited. The vaccine COVAXIN developed by the Indian Council of Medical Research and Bharat Biotech is tested at 12 institutes across India.

"Bharat Biotech proudly announces the animal study results of COVAXIN -- these results demonstrate the protective efficacy in a live viral challenge model," the Hyderabad-based firm said.

The drug-maker added: "The vaccine candidate was found to generate robust immune responses. Thus, preventing infection and disease in the primates upon high amounts of exposure to live SARS-CoV-2 virus."


COVID-19 COVAXIN Animal Study

- In 20 rhesus macaques, a two-dose vaccination regimen of inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates was administered. They were divided into four groups.

- One group was administered with a placebo.

- Three groups were immunized with three different vaccine candidates at zero and 14 days.

- The monkeys were then exposed to viral challenge 14 days after the second dose.

- Results revealed protective efficacy, increasing SARS-CoV-2 specific IgG and neutralizing antibodies, decreasing replication of the virus in the monkeys' nasal cavity, throat, and lung tissues.

- No case of pneumonia was observed in vaccinated groups.

- In animals immunized with a two-dose vaccination regimen, no adverse events were reported.

Source: Medindia

