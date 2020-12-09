COVID-19 Ventilator Patients can Have Permanent Nerve Damage, Says Study

12 to 15% of the most severely ill COVID-19 patients had permanent nerve damage. Worldwide thousands of patients have been implicated, said the study author.
During rehabilitation, the pattern of weakness in the COVID-19 patients had caught researchers' attention, since an important joint such as the wrist, ankle, or shoulder would be completely paralyzed on one side of the body.
‘In severely ill COVID-19 patients on ventilators placed in a face-down position, physicians have noticed patients getting a lot of pressure at the elbow or the neck.’
Common injuries in critically ill COVID-19 patients include wrist drops, foot drops, loss of hand function, and frozen shoulder. Few patients had as many as four different nerve injury sites. Other patients were seen dragging a foot need assistance with walking, such as a wheelchair, brace, or cane.
"We noticed patients are getting a lot of pressure at the elbow or at the neck, so we've made some adjustments to the way we position the joints as well as putting extra padding under the elbow and the knee where there is the most pressure,"
Franz said.
Source: Medindia