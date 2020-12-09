Resolution On COVID-19 Adopted by UN

‘It reaffirms the need to ensure the safe, timely, and unhindered access to humanitarian and medical personnel responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.’

- Acknowledges the WHO and UN system's leadership role in coordinating the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.- Supports UN secretary-general's appeal for an immediate worldwide ceasefire and continued work of peacekeeping operations.- The resolution calls on member states to:- Inclusion and unity in response to coronavirus pandemic.- Speak out, prevent, and take decisive action against xenophobia, racism, hate speech, discrimination, and violence.- Ensure that human rights are protected, respected, and fulfilled while combating pandemic.- Put in place a whole-of-government and whole-of-society response to strengthen their health system and social care and support systems, and preparedness and response capacities.- Ensure women's and girls' rights to enjoy the highest attainable health status, including sexual and reproductive health and reproductive rights.- Enable all countries to have unhindered, timely access to quality, safe, productive, and affordable diagnosis, therapeutics, medicines and vaccines, and essential health technologies and their components and equipment for the coronavirus pandemic.- Recognize the role of extensive COVID-19 immunization.Work in partnership with all relevant stakeholders to increase R&D funding for vaccines and medicines, leverage digital technologies, and strengthen international scientific cooperation necessary to combat the pandemic.- Ensure protection for those most affected living with HIV/AIDS, older persons, indigenous peoples, refugees, internally displaced persons and migrants, and the poor, vulnerable and marginalized segments of the population, and prevent all forms of discrimination.- Counter the increase of sexual and gender-based violence and harmful practices such as child, early, and forced marriage.Source: Medindia