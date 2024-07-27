About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Health Minister Urges Accurate Dengue Death Reporting and Audits

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 27 2024 4:27 AM

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao instructed district officials to ensure accurate reporting and auditing of 1 Trusted Source
Dengue Situation in India

Go to source).
He observed that while districts like Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, and Mandya are experiencing a decline in cases, areas such as Hassan, Bengaluru, Dharwad, Tumakuru, and Davanagere are seeing an increase, which raises concern. "Patients need to be monitored for 14 days until their recovery, and we must ensure the treatment of severely affected individuals. Our primary goal is to prevent any deaths due to dengue," Rao stated.

Data from the National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control indicates that as of April 2024, there were 19,447 reported cases, leading to 19 deaths. The high incidence of dengue places a substantial burden on healthcare systems, requiring vigilant monitoring and rapid response to manage outbreaks effectively.

Alongside the deputy directors of the health department, Health Commissioner D. Randeep, and National Health Mission MD Dr. Naveen Bhat, Rao will visit 10 to 15 districts with high case numbers.

He also highlighted the role of IISc’s ARTPARK and its PRISM-H application in mapping dengue hotspots and aiding efforts to reduce larvae in Udupi and Bagalkote, with plans to expand this approach to other districts.

District officials are urged to intensify door-to-door activities and implement successful strategies from better-performing districts rather than relying solely on written plans. Rao noted that while efforts have been made, the intensity must not decrease, particularly as ongoing floods may have temporarily diverted attention from dengue control measures.

In Bengaluru, where 37 dengue hotspots are identified and 50% of active cases are reported, Rao has directed the principal secretary, health commissioner, and BBMP Special Commissioner for Health to convene another meeting.

He also called for the use of paid volunteers, nursing students, NCC cadets, and NGOs to support the efforts, and mentioned that ongoing rains and consistent fogging could help reduce dengue, malaria, and chikungunya cases in the city.

Reference:
  1. Dengue Situation in India - (https://ncvbdc.mohfw.gov.in/index4.php?lang=1&level=0&linkid=431&lid=3715)

Source-Medindia


