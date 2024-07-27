Haryana Doctors Strike: Government Hospitals to Halt Services

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Haryana Civil Medical Services Association



Go to source Trusted Source



‘In Haryana, 3doctors demand a specialist cadre, career progression parity with central government doctors, no direct SMO recruitment, and reduced #postgraduate course bonds.’

Unfulfilled Assurances Lead to Total Shutdown of Health Services "Over the past several months, we have been given repeated assurances regarding our various demands, but they remain unfulfilled. So, we have decided to observe a total shutdown of health services, including OPD, emergency, post-mortem, etc., from tomorrow," Khyalia said.



"On July 18, we were assured by the additional chief secretary, health, that a notification would be issued before July 24 regarding two demands—assured career progression and the bond issue—but nothing has happened," he added. "We had informed the government a month ago that we would be compelled to shut down all services from July 25 if our demands were not met."



Responding to the government's invitation, Khyalia said, "We will attend the meeting, but if there is no outcome, our strike will continue indefinitely." In a letter to the HCMS Association, which represents government doctors in Haryana, Health Minister Kamal Gupta urged doctors to consider the impact of their strike on the general public."



"I understand that numerous pressing demands have been put forth by your members, and I assure you that these concerns are being taken very seriously," he said.



"Recently, I held a productive meeting with the chief minister and other higher officers to discuss these matters extensively. We recognize the importance of your demands and are actively working towards a resolution satisfactory to all parties involved. However, I urge each one of you to consider the impact of a strike on our patients and the general public. We have a responsibility to ensure that healthcare services remain uninterrupted, especially for those who rely on us in their times of need."



Advertisement On July 15, the government doctors had observed a two-hour strike to press their demands, which affected outpatient department (OPD) services in government healthcare institutions across the state.



According to the HCMS Association, doctors have to submit two bonds of ₹1 crore each for admission to postgraduate courses, which is considered excessively high and should be reduced considerably.



Advertisement Regarding the direct recruitment of SMOs, the association argues it would hinder the growth of hundreds of medical officers awaiting promotion to the post after completing 20 years of service.



Reference: Haryana Civil Medical Services Association - (https://www.hcmsassociation.in/) Source-Medindia

The Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) Association () announced a shutdown of health services in government hospitals to protest the unfulfilled demands of doctors, despite the government's plea to consider the impact on patients.Four HCMS Association doctors, including President Dr. Rajesh Khyalia, have started an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Health Services director general's office in Panchkula.