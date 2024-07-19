Experts Advocate for Higher Digital Healthcare Allocation in Budget 2024

As the Union Budget 2024 approaches, healthcare experts are emphasizing the critical need for higher GDP allocation to healthcare and advancements in digital health infrastructure. The budget, set to be presented on July 23 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is seen as a crucial opportunity to address these pressing needs (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Urgent Need for Digital Health InfrastructureJyotsna Govil, Chairperson of the Indian Cancer Society, highlighted the urgent need to improve digital health infrastructure, especially in tier II and III cities and rural areas. "Enhancing digital health infrastructure is essential to expand health coverage and support existing facilities," she stated.
Govil also called for increased funding for cancer care, specifically for personalized medicine and immunotherapy. She emphasized that prioritizing these areas will make advanced therapies more accessible to a broader patient population.
Low Healthcare Spending and the Call for Higher AllocationIndia’s current public healthcare spending is only 1.6 to 1.8 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Experts stressed the need for a higher allocation in the upcoming budget. "A higher percentage of GDP allocation to healthcare is a long-standing demand, and I hope it will be adequately addressed in this budget," said Dr. BS Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman of HealthCare Global Enterprises.
Dr. Ajaikumar acknowledged the government's efforts to make healthcare affordable and accessible, particularly through schemes like Ayushman Bharat. However, he pointed out that these schemes are primarily focused on subsidized treatment, often overlooking the quality aspect. He advocated for an effective universal healthcare model to bring significant transformation to the health sector.
Reducing the Cost of VaccinationsIn the interim budget of February, the government promoted vaccination for girls aged 9 to 14 to prevent cervical cancer. Dr. Ajaikumar urged the government to reduce the cost of these vaccinations to make them more affordable.
Health expert Dr. Sameer Bhati emphasized the need to enhance facilities for manufacturing medical equipment within India. "Many medical devices, like CT scans, are largely imported. It would be beneficial if these were manufactured domestically," he said. Bhati also noted that advancing digital health infrastructure could significantly improve healthcare services in rural areas.
As the Union Budget 2024 draws near, the call for increased healthcare funding and improvements in digital infrastructure reflects the urgent need to address both immediate and long-term health challenges in India.
