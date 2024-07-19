About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Experts Advocate for Higher Digital Healthcare Allocation in Budget 2024

by Dr. Pavithra on Jul 19 2024 4:22 PM

As the Union Budget 2024 approaches, healthcare experts are emphasizing the critical need for higher GDP allocation to healthcare and advancements in digital health infrastructure. The budget, set to be presented on July 23 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is seen as a crucial opportunity to address these pressing needs (1 Trusted Source
Promoting Digital Health: Envisioning Strategic Partnerships within the G20

Go to source).

Indian Union Budget 2022: What is New in Healthcare Sector?
Indian Union Budget 2022: What is New in Healthcare Sector?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the second Union Budget 2022 during the current COVID-19 pandemic on February 1, 2022 that emphasizes digital healthcare in the country.
Urgent Need for Digital Health Infrastructure

Jyotsna Govil, Chairperson of the Indian Cancer Society, highlighted the urgent need to improve digital health infrastructure, especially in tier II and III cities and rural areas. "Enhancing digital health infrastructure is essential to expand health coverage and support existing facilities," she stated.

Govil also called for increased funding for cancer care, specifically for personalized medicine and immunotherapy. She emphasized that prioritizing these areas will make advanced therapies more accessible to a broader patient population.


Low Healthcare Spending and the Call for Higher Allocation

India’s current public healthcare spending is only 1.6 to 1.8 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Experts stressed the need for a higher allocation in the upcoming budget. "A higher percentage of GDP allocation to healthcare is a long-standing demand, and I hope it will be adequately addressed in this budget," said Dr. BS Ajaikumar, Executive Chairman of HealthCare Global Enterprises.

Dr. Ajaikumar acknowledged the government's efforts to make healthcare affordable and accessible, particularly through schemes like Ayushman Bharat. However, he pointed out that these schemes are primarily focused on subsidized treatment, often overlooking the quality aspect. He advocated for an effective universal healthcare model to bring significant transformation to the health sector.


Tamil Nadu's 2024 Budget: Targets Cancer & Lifestyle Diseases
Tamil Nadu’s 2024 Budget: Targets Cancer & Lifestyle Diseases
Discover Tamil Nadu's 2024 budget plans to allocate Rs 243 crore to curb lifestyle diseases, and cancer, and improve healthcare infrastructure across the state.

Reducing the Cost of Vaccinations

In the interim budget of February, the government promoted vaccination for girls aged 9 to 14 to prevent cervical cancer. Dr. Ajaikumar urged the government to reduce the cost of these vaccinations to make them more affordable.

Health expert Dr. Sameer Bhati emphasized the need to enhance facilities for manufacturing medical equipment within India. "Many medical devices, like CT scans, are largely imported. It would be beneficial if these were manufactured domestically," he said. Bhati also noted that advancing digital health infrastructure could significantly improve healthcare services in rural areas.

As the Union Budget 2024 draws near, the call for increased healthcare funding and improvements in digital infrastructure reflects the urgent need to address both immediate and long-term health challenges in India.

Reference:
  1. Promoting Digital Health: Envisioning Strategic Partnerships within the G20 - (https://t20ind.org/research/promoting-digital-health/)


Source-Medindia
Union Budget 2020: Rs 69,000 Crore Allocated for Health Sector
Union Budget 2020: Rs 69,000 Crore Allocated for Health Sector
Union Budget 2020 has allocated Rs. 69,000 crore to the Health sector and Rs. 6,400 crore was included for Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). Ayushman Bharat got a boost, as hospitals are gonna be developed under PPP mode in Tier-II, Tier-III ...

