Tamil Nadu’s 2024 Budget: Targets Cancer & Lifestyle Diseases

Highlights: Tamil Nadu's 2024-25 budget earmarks Rs 243 crore to address lifestyle diseases, including cancer

It pledges to enhance healthcare infrastructure, with a focus on upgrading ICUs, diagnostic services, and government hospitals across the state

Emphasizes early detection, effective treatment, and rehabilitative care for patients, and improve overall publichealth

Budget Speech of the Honourable Minister of Finance and Human Resources Management of Tamil Nadu for the year 2024-2025



TN Budget 2024 Focus to Curb Lifestyle Diseases

Public health infrastructure provides the necessary foundation for all public health services—from vaccinations to chronic disease prevention programs to emergency preparedness efforts.

Infrastruture Boost with Tamil Nadu’s 2024 Budget

Mission to Battle Cancer

