Tamil Nadu’s 2024 Budget: Targets Cancer & Lifestyle Diseases

- Tamil Nadu's 2024-25 budget earmarks Rs 243 crore to address lifestyle diseases, including cancer
- It pledges to enhance healthcare infrastructure, with a focus on upgrading ICUs, diagnostic services, and government hospitals across the state
- Emphasizes early detection, effective treatment, and rehabilitative care for patients, and improve overall publichealth
Go to source). Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu announced a noteworthy allocation of Rs 243 crore for the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ program, underscoring the government's focus on combating non-communicable diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and cancer.
TN Budget 2024 Focus to Curb Lifestyle DiseasesThe State has already achieved the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) related to maternal and child health, set to be accomplished by 2030, through consistent and sustained efforts of the Health and Family Welfare Department. To mitigate the increasing incidence of non-communicable diseases, the state recognizes its crucial role in controlling high blood pressure and diabetes, which are the main contributors to the overall increase of these diseases. To bolster the healthcare sector, the Health and Family Welfare Department received a substantial increase in funding, with Rs 20,198 crore allocated, marking an 8.2% rise from the previous year. This financial boost is aimed at enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services across the state.
One notable initiative is the ‘Inniyur Kappom: Nammai Kaakum - 48 Thittam’, where the threshold for availing free-of-cost treatment within 48 hours of an accident has been doubled from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. This move reflects a commitment to prompt and accessible healthcare for accident victims.
Infrastruture Boost with Tamil Nadu’s 2024 BudgetThe budget emphasizes the significance of government hospitals, with more than 50 percent of treatments under the health insurance scheme being availed in these hospitals. The state aims to further elevate healthcare services in government hospitals by allocating Rs 200 crore from the insurance corpus fund towards upgrading their infrastructure facilities.
Infrastructure development is a key focus, with Rs 200 crore earmarked for upgrading intensive care units ICUs and diagnostic services across the state. Government hospitals in various districts, including Rameswaram, Sendurai, Sriperumbudur, Arakkonam, Theni, and Salem, will see the addition of six ICUs with 50 beds each, totaling an estimated cost of Rs 142 crore.
Additionally, a Rs 40 crore allocation will fund the construction of a 100-bed ICU at Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital in Erode district.
A sum of Rs 87 crore has been apportioned to boost the infrastructure of 25 taluk and non-taluk hospitals, with an additional Rs 64 crore to upgrade the Government Dental College Hospital in Chennai.
The state government also recognizes the need for specialized care, announcing projects under the 'Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam.' This includes the establishment of a super-specialty block at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children in Egmore (Rs 53 crore), two new blocks at RSRM Hospital in Royapuram (Rs 96 crore), and the expansion of the Government Peripheral Hospital in Periyar Nagar by three floors.
Furthermore, de-addiction centers will be established in 25 Government Hospitals to specifically cater to the treatment of persons affected by substance abuse due to alcohol, drugs, and other psychotropic substances by offering institution-based counseling, treatment, and rehabilitation services at a cost of Rs.20 crore.
Mission to Battle CancerA significant aspect of the budget is the commitment to
To adhere to this objective, the government plans to implement a new Cancer Management Mission, emphasizing disease management strategies such as awareness campaigns, early detection, effective treatment, and rehabilitative care.
Additionally, the Government Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital is set to receive additional equipment for advanced cancer treatment, aiming to elevate it into a "Centre of Excellence."
In conclusion, the Tamil Nadu Budget for 2024-25 underscores the state's dedication to prioritizing health and well-being. With substantial allocations for disease prevention, healthcare infrastructure, and specialized care, the government aims to create a robust and accessible healthcare system for its residents, addressing both immediate needs and long-term health challenges.
