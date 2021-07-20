by Dr Jayashree on  July 20, 2021 at 1:33 PM General Health News
How To Achieve The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals?
Integrating strategies to promote increased physical activity is a vital part of the action plan for achieving the United Nations sustainable development goals, finds a new study led by researchers at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis.

A new study published in the Journal of Physical Activity and Health is the first study to systematically explore the links between the seven strategies known to be effective for promoting physical activity and the United Nations sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The study discovered strong links between physical activity promotion strategies and eight out of the 17 SDGs. Those goals are good health and well-being (SDG 3); gender equity (SDG 5); industry, innovation and infrastructure (SDG 9); reduced inequalities (SDG 10); sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11); climate action (SDG 13); and peace, justice and strong institutions (SDG 16).


"Physical inactivity has been characterized as a pandemic, accounting for 7% of all premature deaths per year globally and resulting in billions of dollars spent on health-related expenditures," said Deborah Salvo, assistant professor of public health and lead author on the study.

Researchers developed a new simulation model to test multiple scale-up scenarios of different physical activity promotion strategies in different city types representing low-, middle- and high-income country settings.

The simulation results indicated that expected physical activity gains are greater for low- and middle-income countries. In high-income countries, physical activity promotion strategies also reduced air pollution and traffic-related deaths.

Through this evidence they state that physical activity promotion can help provide much needed small victories for the sustainable development agenda, while making important steps toward a healthier, more active world.



Source: Medindia

