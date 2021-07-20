How To Achieve The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals?

‘Promoting Physical Activity at scale is crucial to achieving U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.’

"Physical inactivity has been characterized as a pandemic, accounting for 7% of all premature deaths per year globally and resulting in billions of dollars spent on health-related expenditures," said Deborah Salvo, assistant professor of public health and lead author on the study.Researchers developed a new simulation model to test multiple scale-up scenarios of different physical activity promotion strategies in different city types representing low-, middle- and high-income country settings.The simulation results indicated that expected physical activity gains are greater for low- and middle-income countries. In high-income countries, physical activity promotion strategies also reduced air pollution and traffic-related deaths.Through this evidence they state that physical activity promotion can help provide much needed small victories for the sustainable development agenda, while making important steps toward a healthier, more active world.Source: Medindia