How Pregnancy Stress is Tied to First-Born Daughter’s Early Puberty?

Highlights: Stress during pregnancy is linked to early onset of puberty in first-born daughters

Maternal prenatal distress accelerated adrenal maturation by increasing dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEA-S) levels in girls

Need for targeted healthcare strategies to support pregnant women's mental health and mitigate the long-term impact of stress on offspring

Mothers’ prenatal distress accelerates adrenal pubertal development in daughters



Prenatal Stress and Its Impact on First-Born Daughter’s Puberty

Did You Know?

Worldwide about 10% of pregnant women and 13% of women who have just given birth experience a mental disorder, primarily depression. In developing countries, this is even higher, i.e. 15.6% during pregnancy and 19.8% after childbirth.

Evolutionary Perspectives and the "Eldest Daughter Syndrome

Implications for Health and Society

