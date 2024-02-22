About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

How Pregnancy Stress is Tied to First-Born Daughter’s Early Puberty?

by Hemalatha Manikandan on Feb 22 2024 12:14 PM

Highlights:
  • Stress during pregnancy is linked to early onset of puberty in first-born daughters
  • Maternal prenatal distress accelerated adrenal maturation by increasing dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEA-S) levels in girls
  • Need for targeted healthcare strategies to support pregnant women's mental health and mitigate the long-term impact of stress on offspring
Pregnancy is a period of significant physical, emotional, and psychological changes for expectant mothers, making it a time when stress is not uncommon. The impact of maternal stress on a developing fetus has been a focal point of research, with studies indicating that high levels of stress experienced by the mother can have various effects on the baby's health and development.
A groundbreaking study led by a UCLA research team has unveiled a compelling correlation between high levels of prenatal stress experienced by mothers and the early onset of puberty in their first-born daughters. This fascinating discovery, detailed in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology, provides a unique insight into the intricate ways in which prenatal environments can shape the developmental trajectories of offspring, particularly in female children (1 Trusted Source
Mothers’ prenatal distress accelerates adrenal pubertal development in daughters

Go to source).

Quiz on Pregnancy
Quiz on Pregnancy
There is a general belief that a pregnant woman should eat for two people. How far is this true? This compilation of information, presented in the quiz, will tell you ...
Advertisement

Prenatal Stress and Its Impact on First-Born Daughter’s Puberty

The study, a collaborative effort involving researchers from UCLA, UC Irvine, UC Merced, Chapman University, and the University of Denver, embarked on a 15-year longitudinal journey to explore the impacts of prenatal stress on child development.

Participants for the study were recruited from two obstetric clinics in Southern California, with the selection criteria ensuring a diverse and representative sample of women undergoing their first trimester of prenatal care. The study meticulously measured the mothers' levels of stress, depression, and anxiety throughout their pregnancy and postpartum period, creating a comprehensive prenatal psychological distress composite score.

Additionally, the children's signs of puberty were evaluated at various developmental stages, alongside assessments of childhood adversity to account for other factors known to influence early puberty.

Did You Know?


Worldwide about 10% of pregnant women and 13% of women who have just given birth experience a mental disorder, primarily depression. In developing countries, this is even higher, i.e. 15.6% during pregnancy and 19.8% after childbirth.
The study identified a key link between prenatal stress and earlier signs of adrenal puberty due to elevated levels of dehydroepiandrosterone sulfate (DHEA-S). Early signs of adrenal puberty include both physical and cognitive changes such as body hair growth, skin changes, and aspects of cognitive maturation, but excluding direct reproductive developments like breast development in girls or testicular enlargement in boys.

Unlike previous studies, the study did not find similar patterns of early maturation in boys or in daughters who were not the first-born, highlighting a specific parent-offspring dynamic that warrants closer examination.

Advertisement
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart
Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation techniques and know how to relieve stress. Learn how to prevent stress using life stress test.

Evolutionary Perspectives and the "Eldest Daughter Syndrome

Anthropologist Molly Fox, who led the study, suggests that these findings could be interpreted through an evolutionary lens. The theory posits that the accelerated maturation of a first-born daughter, in the absence of early menstruation, equips her to assist in the upbringing of younger siblings. This phenomenon could serve a dual purpose: ensuring the well-being of subsequent offspring and delaying the daughter's entry into motherhood, thus optimizing family resources and care.

The research also sheds light on the socio-cultural concept of the "eldest daughter syndrome," a term that encapsulates the expectation for first-born daughters to undertake significant childcare and domestic responsibilities, often at the cost of their personal development and well-being. This phenomenon, widely discussed in online forums, reflects societal norms and expectations that place a disproportionate burden of family care on the shoulders of young girls, particularly the eldest.

Read More to Know About ‘Too Much Stress during Pregnancy May Affect Your Baby's Muscles’

Advertisement
Anxiety Disorder - Types - Causes - Symptoms - Diagnosis - Treatment - FAQs
Anxiety Disorder - Types - Causes - Symptoms - Diagnosis - Treatment - FAQs
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.

Implications for Health and Society

The findings of this study not only contribute to our understanding of fetal programming and the long-term effects of prenatal stress but also underscore the importance of supporting the mental and physical health of pregnant women. By highlighting the specific impact on first-born daughters, the research calls for targeted interventions and policies that address prenatal health and its broader implications on family dynamics and child development.

In conclusion, prenatal stress influences the onset of puberty in first-born daughters, offering valuable insights for healthcare providers, policymakers, and families. It emphasizes the need for comprehensive care strategies that consider the emotional and environmental factors impacting pregnant women, ultimately aiming to improve the health and well-being of both mothers and their children.

Reference:
  1. Mothers’ prenatal distress accelerates adrenal pubertal development in daughters - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0306453023006492?)

Source-Medindia
Depression Screening Test
Depression Screening Test
Online Depression Screening Test tells if you have mild or chronic depression based on your depression symptoms. Learn how to deal with depression by using this self-assessment calculator.

Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
X