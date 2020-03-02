Union Budget 2020: Rs 69,000 Crore Allocated for Health Sector

Union Budget 2020 provides an additional of Rs. 69,000 crore for the health sector

The government to expand Ayushman Bharat Scheme, billed as the World's largest government-funded health insurance scheme

The Jan Aushadhi Kendra Scheme is gonna be expanded to all districts, offering 2,000 medicines and 300 surgicals by 2024

Mission Indradhanush has been expanded to cover 12 such diseases, including five new vaccines

In order to boost domestic industry and to generate resources for health services, the government has proposed a nominal health cess of 5% on imports of specified medical equipment

Under Ayushman Bharat scheme, the viability gap funding window to be set up to cover hospitals, with priority given to inspirational districts that don't have hospitals impaneled 20,000 hospitals have been impaneled under PM Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to be used in preventive healthcare for targeting diseases

The Finance Minister proposed to expand Jan Aushadhi Kendras in all districts of the country to provide medicines at affordable rates

Stressing on the health of mother and child, the government proposed to allocate 35,600 crores for nutrition-related programs that are to be launched in 2020-2021

Also, Rs. 28,600 crore in FY21 by the government for women-linked programs

To eliminate Tuberculosis (TB) by 2025

Ayushman Bharat scheme was launched in the year 2018, which provides Rs. 5 lakh per family annually. As on November 25, 2019, about 114 million e-cards have been issued under the scheme, reveals the government. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concluded that to overcome the shortage of doctors (both general physicians and specialists), she proposed a special bridge course to be designed, as there is a huge demand for teachers, nurses, paramedical staff abroad. Also, large hospitals are willing to offer DNB/SNB courses to increase specialist doctors.