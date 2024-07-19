Mushroom Gummies May Contain Illegal Hallucinogens

Experts from UVA Health are issuing a warning about mushroom gummies marketed to enhance brain function, as they may contain the illegal hallucinogen psilocybin and other harmful, undisclosed ingredients. This alert follows incidents involving five individuals, including a 3-year-old child, who fell ill after consuming these products (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Schedule I Substances Identified in Nootropic Gummies Containing Amanita muscaria or Other Mushrooms
Go to source). Between September and June, UVA Health Medical Center’s emergency department treated several cases of poisoning linked to these gummies . This surge prompted experts from UVA’s Blue Ridge Poison Center to test five different brands available at Central Virginia gas stations and smoke shops.
‘Psilocybin found in mushroom gummies poses serious health risks. Always verify product contents before consumption." #medindia #psilocybin’
Tweet it Now Share it Now Share it Now Pin it Now
Findings Reveal Presence of Illegal Substances in Mushroom GummiesThe testing revealed that three of the five brands contained
Consumers are urged to exercise caution and be aware of the potential risks associated with these products.
ll the products tested claimed to contain the Amanita muscaria mushroom, which is legal, or a proprietary mushroom blend. But none disclosed the inclusion of psilocybin or psilocin. Other undisclosed ingredients discovered by the UVA researchers included caffeine, ephedrine and kratom, an herb that produces opioid-like effects and carries the risk of addiction.
The presence of psilocybin and psilocin, as well as other undisclosed ingredients, represents a potential public health threat not just in Central Virginia but potentially across the country, the researchers say. They warn that people who take unregulated products sold at smoke shops and gas stations have no way of knowing what they’re putting into their bodies – or the harm the substances could cause.
“People tend to equate ‘legal’ with ‘safe,’ which is not necessarily the case. These products are not regulated and can contain any number of unlabeled substances which, when consumed, can cause undesired symptoms,” said researcher Avery Michienzi, DO, the poison center’s assistant medical director. “Some packages will have QR codes showing that the products were tested in a lab and contain only what they are labeled to contain. These have been found to be inaccurate.”
Advertisement
Effects of Mushroom GummiesAll four of the adults seen in UVA’s Emergency Department between September and Nov. 20 had consumed the mushroom gummies intentionally. But the child, seen this June, had consumed two gummies accidentally. All were treated and released, but the child required an overnight hospital stay (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Schedule I Substances Identified in Nootropic Gummies Containing Amanita muscaria or Other Mushrooms
Go to source).
The researchers note that investigators were not able to purchase the exact brands of mushroom gummies the patients had consumed. Instead, they bought three brands with the same ingredients and two other brands that claimed to contain “mushroom nootropics.” (“Nootropics” is a trendy term commonly used in advertising for substances that claim to improve cognition and brain health.)
Advertisement
The researchers are urging doctors to be on the lookout for patients, especially children, who have fallen ill after consuming the gummies. Typical hospital drug screens, they note, do not detect the substances the researchers found. Symptoms can include hallucinations, racing heartbeat, upset stomach and altered mental state. These symptoms can appear similar to the effects of marijuana.
Reference:
- Schedule I Substances Identified in Nootropic Gummies Containing Amanita muscaria or Other Mushrooms - (https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/73/wr/mm7328a3.htm)
Source-Eurekalert