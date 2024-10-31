About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Marijuana Use During Pregnancy: A Growing Concern

by Colleen Fleiss on Oct 31 2024 10:25 PM

6% of pregnant women used marijuana in the past month, often unaware of the potential health risks to their unborn child.

Marijuana Use During Pregnancy: A Growing Concern
Approximately 6% of pregnant women admitted to marijuana use in the past month. Alarmingly, many of these women were unaware of the potential health risks associated with such use. Lead researcher Mohammad Rifat Haider emphasizes the crucial need for education about the dangers of marijuana consumption during pregnancy. (1 Trusted Source
Association between state-level medical marijuana legalization and marijuana use during pregnancy: A population-based stud

Go to source)
Published in The American Journal on Addictions, the study utilized responses from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Among 4,338 pregnant mothers, 5.7% reported using marijuana during the last month.

Marijuana
Marijuana
Marijuana (cannabis) is a drug obtained from the hemp plant and often abused for its psychoactive effects, though it has medicinal uses as well.
Within that group, 70.9% perceived little to no risk associated with marijuana use during pregnancy, even though it has been associated with low birth weight, premature birth and neurodevelopmental effects.

The Gray Area of Marijuana Use During Pregnancy

While other substances, like alcohol or illegal drugs, have clearly identified adverse effects, marijuana has some conflicting perceptions, said Haider, an assistant professor in health policy and management. It can be seen as helpful in reference to cancer patients seeking to minimize nausea, but studies have also shown harmful side effects of continued use.

During pregnancy, however, the evidence clearly points to negative effects, Haider said.

Cannabis
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa
Marijuana use is legal for recreational use in 25 states and or medical purposes in 14 more. Two-thirds of the pregnant women who reported using marijuana lived in a state where medical marijuana was legal at the time of the survey.

Most of the pregnant women who used marijuana were also in their first trimester, and use decreased as the pregnancy progressed. Women in their first trimester may have seen medical marijuana as a way to combat morning sickness, Haider said.

Advertisement
Top Tips to Lose Weight Fast After Pregnancy
Top Tips to Lose Weight Fast After Pregnancy
Losing baby weight is as important as any weight loss program and the best way to lose baby weight is to incorporate a healthy diet and exercise program.
“Marijuana is seen as a cure for nausea, but that’s not the way it should be dealt with in pregnancy because it is harmful for the mother and the fetus,” Haider said.

Rather than turn to medical marijuana, women should talk to their OBGYN about prescription drugs that can limit nausea and vomiting, Haider said.

Advertisement
Top 15 Foods to Avoid During Pregnancy
Top 15 Foods to Avoid During Pregnancy
Eating healthy is important during pregnancy. But, some foods should be avoided during pregnancy because they could harm the growing fetus
And doctors should be prepared to address misconceptions about how marijuana can affect these symptoms during pregnancy.

“When medical marijuana is available, when it is legal, it is available in the pharmacy. It is widely available,” he said. “So we need to be extra cautious in those states and make solid policy that helps make pregnant women aware of the detrimental effects or marijuana use.”

Another factor associated with marijuana use was mental health disorders or major depressive episodes. This is seen with many other substances, Haider said, where if there are unmet health needs, individuals are more likely to experience a substance use disorder.

All of these numbers highlight a need for improved education efforts around marijuana use in pregnancy. Doctors should be prepared to screen individuals for past substance use including regular marijuana use, and they should provide information on potential adverse effects of marijuana, especially in states where medical marijuana is legal.

“Long story short, this is a very vulnerable population, and evidence shows that during pregnancy, marijuana use is detrimental for both mother and child,” Haider said. “There needs to be policy direction from the state to have these discussions.”

Reference:
  1. Association between state-level medical marijuana legalization and marijuana use during pregnancy: A population-based study - (https://news.uga.edu/pregnant-women-report-marijuana-use/)
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Alcohol & Drug Abuse News
View All
Advertisement