Why Long Work Hours Don`t Boost Economic Growth

Long working hours harm health and productivity while shorter workweeks promote mental and physical well-being and economic growth.
Does Working Long Hours Boost GrowthAccording to the International Labour Organization (ILO), India ranks 13th among the world’s most overworked countries. However, does working long hours boost productivity and help the country’s growth?
In 2023, America's productivity per hour of work, measured as Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per hour worked, was $70 with just 34 hours of work per week. Countries like Japan and Germany also have shorter work weeks and focus on work-life balance.
All these countries have higher GDP per capita than the countries working for longer hours. This raises the question that overworking is the key to economic growth or if it comes at the cost of workers' well-being.
India: Overworked but Underproductive?On average, Indian employees work for 46.7 hours every week, with 51% of the workforce working more than 49 hours per week. However, the country’s GDP is still lower than the developed countries with fewer working hours.
A country’s economic growth depends on the quality of work and not the quantity of work. According to a 2021 report by the United Nations indicated that long working hours can have adverse effects on health and it can even lead to death.
The joint assessment by the UN’s health and labor agencies in September 2021 stated that work-related injuries and illnesses kill nearly two million people a year. World Health Organization (WHO) has found that working 55 or more hours per week can increase the risk of stroke by 35% and increase the risk of dying from heart disease by 17%.
Overworking is associated with a higher risk of heart attack and stroke, premature death, burnout, lower productivity at work, negative impact on employee’s work-life balance, detrimental relationships, lesser time for sleep and exercise, and higher risk of depression, anxiety, and stress.
Ford’s 40-Hour Work Week: Why It WorksGenerally, the standard working hours for an employee is eight hours a day and 40 hours a week. However, this number has increased over time.
Over a century ago, Henry Ford, founder of Ford Motor reduced the standard 60-plus working hours to a 40-hour week concept with no changes in wages. The policy was enforced on September 25, 1926, when factories needed to run all the time and employees were working 10-16 hours a day.
Every man needs more than one day a week for rest and recreation. Employees should spend more time with their family on their week off to have a healthy life both physically and mentally. The overall well-being of employees is the key to productivity with increased efficiency.
