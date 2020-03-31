by Colleen Fleiss on  March 31, 2020 at 8:59 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Hypothyroidism Linked to Long Working Hours
Underactive thyroid also known as hypothyroidism was associated with adults who work long hours, stated study results accepted for presentation at ENDO 2020, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting, and publication in a special supplemental section of the Journal of the Endocrine Society.

"Overwork is a prevalent problem threatening the health and safety of workers worldwide," said principal investigator Young Ki Lee, M.D., of the National Cancer Center in Goyang-si, South Korea. "To our knowledge, this study is the first to show that long working hours are associated with hypothyroidism."

Lee said the researchers found a higher risk of hypothyroidism with long working hours regardless of the workers' socioeconomic status or sex, even though this common thyroid disorder affects women more than men.


They conducted the study using data from 2,160 adult full-time workers who participated in the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2013 to 2015. The investigators identified hypothyroidism from records of the participants' thyroid bloodwork.

Hypothyroidism occurred at more than twice the rate in participants who worked 53 to 83 hours weekly versus those who worked 36 to 42 hours each week (3.5% versus 1.4%), the researchers reported. For each 10-hour increase in the workweek, individuals who worked longer hours had an increased odds for hypothyroidism compared with those who worked 10 hours less (odds ratio 1.46), Lee said.

Lee stressed the need for further studies to determine whether long working hours cause hypothyroidism, which is a known risk factor for heart disease and diabetes.

"If a causal relationship is established," he said, "it can be the basis for recommending a reduction in working hours to improve thyroid function among overworked individuals with hypothyroidism. Additionally, screening for hypothyroidism could be easily integrated into workers' health screening programs using simple laboratory tests."

South Korea passed a law in 2018 that reduced the maximum number of working hours from 68 to 52 per week. "If long working hours really cause hypothyroidism," Lee said, "the prevalence of hypothyroidism in Korea might decrease slightly as the working hours decrease."

Hypothyroidism can cause tiredness, depression, feeling cold, and weight gain. However, Lee said most of the study participants with hypothyroidism had a mild (subclinical) form that often does not yet cause symptoms.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Hypothyroidism
Symptoms of hypothyroidism are often general, unspecific changes in the body. Lethargy, weight gain, stiffness and cramping of muscles are some of the symptoms of hypothyroidism.
READ MORE
Test Your Knowledge on Hypothyroidism
Hypothyroidism is a thyroid disorder commonly affecting women. Many hypothyroidism cases go unnoticed due to the general-appearing symptoms of the condition. Test your knowledge on hypothyroidism by taking this ...
READ MORE
Top 7 Foods to Boost Thyroid Health
The thyroid gland controls metabolism and eating foods like eggs, seaweed and whole grains is an ideal way to keep the thyroid healthy and improve hormone production
READ MORE
Hyperthyroidism: New Guidelines may Improve Treatment for Patients with Overactive Thyroid
Hyperthyroidism Treatment: Radioactive iodine is a safe treatment, which improves cardiovascular outcomes for patients with hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid), suggests a new study.
READ MORE
Congenital Hypothyroidism/Cretinism
Congenital hypothyroidism is deficient thyroid hormone in newborns. It is critical for normal development. T3, T4 and TSH levels should be measured in all newborns.
READ MORE
Galactorrhea
Galactorrhea is the spontaneous breast milk production in a woman who is not pregnant or nursing a child. Around ninety percent of women with high levels of the hormone prolactin suffer from galactorrhea.
READ MORE
Goitre (Thyroid Swelling)
Goitre is an enlargement of the thyroid gland. Autoimmune diseases, hereditary factors, iodine deficiency cause goitre.
READ MORE
Hashimoto´s Thyroiditis
Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune disorder of the thyroid causing hypothyroidism. Synthetic hormone levothyroxine is an effective lifelong oral drug.
READ MORE
Hypothyroidism during Pregnancy
Hypothyroidism is a health condition where the thyroid gland produces less thyroid hormone. Hypothyroidism during pregnancy can seriously impact the health of the mother and baby in the womb.
READ MORE
Postpartum Thyroiditis
Postpartum thyroiditis is an autoimmune thyroid disorder where the levels of thyroid hormone are abnormal within a year following childbirth.
READ MORE
Screening Tests for Thyroid Dysfunction
High or low thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) level is indicative of a dysfunctional thyroid.
READ MORE
Thyroid Cancer
“Shaped like a butterfly she sits within the neck,” that’s what an anonymous poet wrote about the thyroid gland but it can become cancerous and spread to other parts.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

More News on:

HypothyroidismThyroidThyroid CancerScreening Tests for Thyroid DysfunctionPostpartum ThyroiditisGoitre (Thyroid Swelling)Congenital Hypothyroidism/CretinismHashimoto´s ThyroiditisHypothyroidism during PregnancyGalactorrhea