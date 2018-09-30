Why is It That Alcohol Use Medications are Not Given to Chronic Liver Disease Patients?

Font : A- A+



Alcohol use on various forms of the liver disease is being discussed and viewed in this study. The findings of this study are published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Why is It That Alcohol Use Medications are Not Given to Chronic Liver Disease Patients?



Liver-related mortality is increasing worldwide, due in large part to the increase in alcohol consumption. This review is very timely, as recent epidemiological studies have shown that alcohol consumption that does not reach the risky range is associated with increased morbidity and mortality.



‘Alcohol use disorder treatment should be expanded in everyday clinical practice to include patients with the advanced liver disease, concluded the authors’ Below is a summary of the review article:



Alcohol use is common among patients with liver disease and is associated with poor outcomes. In addition, the advanced liver disease can complicate the pharmacologic treatment of alcohol use disorder and alcohol withdrawal syndrome. In fact, medications approved for the alcohol use disorder are prescribed to a minority of patients, yet they could be used by patients with chronic liver disease.



Given that there is no safe threshold for alcohol consumption and, if it exists, it is likely very low, abstinence should be encouraged in patients with the chronic liver disease. In addition, liver transplantation could be considered for patients who abstain from alcohol and present with progressive liver failure.



The authors conclude that alcohol use disorder treatment should be expanded in everyday clinical practice to include patients with the advanced liver disease.



Source: Eurekalert Liver-related mortality is increasing worldwide, due in large part to the increase in alcohol consumption. This review is very timely, as recent epidemiological studies have shown that alcohol consumption that does not reach the risky range is associated with increased morbidity and mortality.Below is a summary of the review article:Alcohol use is common among patients with liver disease and is associated with poor outcomes. In addition, the advanced liver disease can complicate the pharmacologic treatment of alcohol use disorder and alcohol withdrawal syndrome. In fact, medications approved for the alcohol use disorder are prescribed to a minority of patients, yet they could be used by patients with chronic liver disease.Given that there is no safe threshold for alcohol consumption and, if it exists, it is likely very low, abstinence should be encouraged in patients with the chronic liver disease. In addition, liver transplantation could be considered for patients who abstain from alcohol and present with progressive liver failure.The authors conclude that alcohol use disorder treatment should be expanded in everyday clinical practice to include patients with the advanced liver disease.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: