medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Links Between Learning Disabilities Found: AI Study

by Rishika Gupta on  September 30, 2018 at 3:10 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

To make better predictions and understand why children struggle at school, the Scientists from the University of Cambridge have used machine learning. The results of this study are published in the journal of Developmental Science.
New Links Between Learning Disabilities Found: AI Study
New Links Between Learning Disabilities Found: AI Study

The researchers from the Medical Research Council (MRC) Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit at the University of Cambridge say this reinforces the need for children to receive detailed assessments of their cognitive skills to identify the best type of support.

The study, published in Developmental Science, recruited 550 children who were referred to a clinic - the Centre for Attention Learning and Memory - because they were struggling at school.

The scientists say that much of the previous research into learning difficulties has focussed on children who had already been given a particular diagnosis, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), an autism spectrum disorder, or dyslexia. By including children with all difficulties regardless of diagnosis, this study better captured the range of difficulties within, and overlap between, the diagnostic categories.

Dr. Duncan Astle from the MRC Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit at the University of Cambridge, who led the study said: "Receiving a diagnosis is an important landmark for parents and children with learning difficulties, which recognizes the child's difficulties and helps them to access support. But parents and professionals working with these children every day see that neat labels don't capture their individual difficulties - for example, one child's ADHD is often not like another child's ADHD.

"Our study is the first of its kind to apply machine learning to a broad spectrum of hundreds of struggling learners."

The team did this by supplying the computer algorithm with lots of cognitive testing data from each child, including measures of listening skills, spatial reasoning, problem-solving, vocabulary, and memory. Based on these data, the algorithm suggested that the children best fit into four clusters of difficulties.

These clusters aligned closely with other data on the children, such as the parents' reports of their communication difficulties, and educational data on reading and maths. But there was no correspondence with their previous diagnoses. To check if these groupings corresponded to biological differences, the groups were checked against MRI brain scans from 184 of the children. The groupings mirrored patterns in connectivity within parts of the children's brains, suggesting that that the machine learning was identifying differences that partly reflect underlying biology.

Two of the four groupings identified were: difficulties with working memory skills and difficulties with processing sounds in words.

Difficulties with working memory - the short-term retention and manipulation of information - have been linked with struggling with maths and with tasks such as following lists. Difficulties in processing the sounds in words, called phonological skills, has been linked with struggling with reading.

Dr. Astle said: "Past research that's selected children with poor reading skills has shown a tight link between struggling with reading and problems with processing sounds in words. But by looking at children with a broad range of difficulties, we found unexpectedly that many children with difficulties with processing sounds in words don't just have problems with reading - they also have problems with maths.

"As researchers studying learning difficulties, we need to move beyond the diagnostic label, and we hope this study will assist with developing better interventions that more specifically target children's individual cognitive difficulties."

Dr. Joni Holmes, from the MRC Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit at the University of Cambridge, who was senior author on the study said: "Our work suggests that children who are finding the same subjects difficult could be struggling for very different reasons, which has important implications for selecting appropriate interventions."

The other two clusters identified were: children with broad cognitive difficulties in many areas, and children with typical cognitive test results for their age. The researchers noted that the children in the grouping that had cognitive test results that were typical for their age may still have had other difficulties that were affecting their schooling, such as behavioral difficulties, which had not been included in the machine learning.

Dr. Joanna Latimer, Head of Neurosciences and Mental Health at the MRC, said: "These are interesting, early-stage findings which begin to investigate how we can apply new technologies, such as machine learning, to better understand brain function. The MRC funds research into the role of complex networks in the brain to help develop better ways to support children with learning difficulties."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

School Work may Add to Stress for Parents With Learning Disabilities

School Work may Add to Stress for Parents With Learning Disabilities

Learning disabilities may add to stress and anxiety for both children and parents. Schools, other educators, and pediatricians may help by becoming more aware of the distress children with learning problems and their families face.

Learning Disabilities Associated With Suicide Attempt

Learning Disabilities Associated With Suicide Attempt

Suicide attempts was much higher for women who had been diagnosed with learning disabilities (16.6%) compared to women who had not (3.3%) a new study by the University of Toronto had found.

People With Learning Disabilities Turned into Commodities: Report

People With Learning Disabilities Turned into Commodities: Report

There are about 270 Assessment and Treatment Units (ATUs) in England. These are the inpatient units for people with learning disabilities and/or autism.

Music Can Help Improve Skills in Children With Learning Disabilities

Music Can Help Improve Skills in Children With Learning Disabilities

Music can enable families to see the full potential of the individual with communication problems and in dementia, a person's identity can re-emerge.

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission

Epidemiologic studies indicate three broad yet distinct geographic patterns of transmission

Oral Health And AIDS

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression AIDS/HIV - Worldwide distribution and Risk of Transmission 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Cocoa provides a plethora of health benefits, but many people are unaware about the advantages of a ...

 Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

FDA approves Duvelisib capsules for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Top 10 Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Learn about dragon fruit health benefits along with the use of dragon fruit in face packs and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive