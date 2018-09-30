medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

How Can the Probiotics Be Shielded From Stomach’s Acid?

by Rishika Gupta on  September 30, 2018 at 1:38 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Probiotics can now be delivered to the desired location - the intestine without getting corroded by stomach acids. The researchers have created a protective gel sphere that may offer the probiotics a safer route. The results of this study are published in the journal of ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering.
How Can the Probiotics Be Shielded From Stomach’s Acid?
How Can the Probiotics Be Shielded From Stomach’s Acid?

Probiotics are living organisms and have beneficial effects when they colonize the body, assuming they can stay alive long enough to do so. Probiotic treatments are packed with bacteria, but once swallowed, their numbers are dramatically diminished by the stomach's acidity, lowering the chances of therapeutic effect. In previous work, scientists have attempted to protect probiotics in the stomach by encapsulating them in alginate, a gummy polymer produced by algae, like fruit trapped in a gelatin mold. Alginate isn't the ideal treatment ingredient though, because it can break down easily. To beef up the stability of alginate, Hu Tang, Fenghong Huang, and colleagues wanted to see whether adding cellulose, a fibrous biocompatible polymer with excellent stability could help.

To make the probiotic shield, the researchers mixed dilute solutions of cellulose and alginate, then added the "friendly" bacteria to that mixture. The final step was to drip this brew into a solution of calcium chloride. The researchers dropped the probiotic globs into an acidic stomach-like environment and found that the gel held onto the bacteria. By contrast, in a simulated intestine, which has a more neutral pH, the bacteria gel swelled, releasing the probiotics. They say that the next step is to test the encapsulation system in animals.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Recommended Reading

Probiotics Treatment May Affect Your Intestines

Probiotics Treatment May Affect Your Intestines

Taking probiotics may affect your gut bacteria and damage the intestines, reveals a new Israeli study.

Probiotics and Xylitol Found Ineffective for Pharyngitis

Probiotics and Xylitol Found Ineffective for Pharyngitis

Probiotics and xylitol chewing gum are not effective in treating pharyngitis. They may not offer benefits for symptomatic management of pharyngitis.

Probiotics May Not Reduce Anxiety

Probiotics May Not Reduce Anxiety

Probiotics may not reduce the symptoms of anxiety in humans. Eating yogurt rich in probiotics may be good for your digestive system but not as a potential therapy for anxiety.

All Probiotics are Not the Same in Protecting Premature Infants

All Probiotics are Not the Same in Protecting Premature Infants

Probiotics are the dietary supplements containing live bacteria that many adults take to help maintain their natural intestinal balance.

Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea

Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea

Kombucha tea is a fermented beverage that provides an array of health benefits. Know how to prepare and store kombucha tea and discover its side-effects.

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Surprising Benefits of Dairy

Past studies have linked dairy foods to good bone health. Nevertheless newer studies are being published and a plethora of other benefits are being associated with dairy food consumption.

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Your Guide to a Good Gut

Bothered by digestive problems? Try adding prebiotics and probiotics in your diet for a good gut and better digestive health.

More News on:

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut Surprising Benefits of Dairy Probiotics Your Guide to a Good Gut Health Benefits of Kombucha Tea 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Top 11 Health Benefits of Cocoa powder

Cocoa provides a plethora of health benefits, but many people are unaware about the advantages of a ...

 Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

Duvelisib for Treating Cancer (CLL & FL)

FDA approves Duvelisib capsules for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Top 10 Health Benefits of Dragon Fruit

Learn about dragon fruit health benefits along with the use of dragon fruit in face packs and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive