Why Are Preterm Infants Prone to Language Delays?

Parents can boost language development by talking, responding, and reading to babies early; seek expert help if concerns arise.

Early Language Gaps Revealed

Prioritizing Early Intervention: Systematic Language Monitoring for Preterm Infants

—before 37 weeks of pregnancy. These preterm births result in infants who are biologically less mature and more vulnerable to developmental challenges across multiple areas. (Previous research has shown that preterm children often perform worse on language assessments during their school years. But do these differences start much earlier?A research team at the University of Zurich set out to investigate whether language delays appear within the first 18 months of life. Conducting a meta-analysis of 21 studies across nine countries, involving more than 1,800 children, they found clear evidence:and expression than their full-term peers.These findings highlight the importance of early detection and intervention to support language development in preterm babies.“These results should be interpreted with caution,” says lead author Miriam Löffler. “The preterm infants in the studies we analyzed were, on average, born at 30 weeks of gestation.” In reality, about 75 percent of all preterm births occur later, between 34 and 37 weeks.The researchers found that the“In a more representative sample, these differences might be less pronounced,” explains the developmental psychologist.The meta-analysis highlights the importance of identifying potential language delays within the first months of life. While many early signs may resolve over time, they can still indicate future developmental risks.That’s why– especially in preterm infants – and supported with targeted interventions when needed.“Parents also play a vital role in fostering their child’s language development,” Löffler emphasizes. “If there are concerns, it’s wise to consult a pediatrician or a speech-language specialist early on.”Source-Eurekalert