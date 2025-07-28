The Brain`s Secret Language: Unlocking OCD`s Neural Fingerprint

For the first time, scientists identify a clear brain biomarker for OCD, paving the way for more targeted future treatments.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Intracranial electrophysiological biomarkers of compulsivity in obsessiveâ€“compulsive disorder



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Imagine peering directly into the brain's activity to understand #Obsessive_Compulsive_Disorder. New research reveals key biomarkers linking psychiatric symptoms to brain signals with incredible precision. #OCD #MentalHealth’

Unraveling OCD: The Disrupted Communication Within the CSTC Circuit

Measuring Brain Activity During Conscious Obsessive Thoughts

Advertisement

Intracranial electrophysiological biomarkers of compulsivity in obsessive–compulsive disorder - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s44220-025-00457-9)

is a mental health condition characterized byOne common example is fear of contamination: a person constantly worries about infection (the obsession) and feels compelled to wash their hands repeatedly (the compulsion).Research shows that—a network involving the cerebral cortex, striatum, and thalamus, which normally regulates movement and motivation.For severe cases, deep brain stimulation (DBS) is used as a treatment, where electrodes are implanted in the brain to stimulate parts of this circuit and reduce symptoms. While DBS can be effective, about 30% of patients see little or no improvement, and fine-tuning the stimulation can take months.To improve outcomes, researchers need a clearer understanding of how CSTC disruptions contribute to OCD. In a new study published inIngo Willuhn's team, in collaboration with Amsterdam UMC, investigated brain activity during obsessive thoughts and subsequent compulsive behaviors.In this study, the scientists used the implanted DBS electrodes to measure brain activity without stimulation. “We have been doing this in animal models for years,” says Tara Arbab, first author of the study, “but in patients, this technology is still new.” By better understanding what happens in the brain during obsessions and compulsions, researchers hope to increase the success of DBS.During this study, patients were asked to consciously generate obsessive thoughts. For example, someone with a fear of contamination had to touch a dirty floor but was not allowed to wash their hands until later. Throughout this period, brain activity was measured in areas of the brain that are normally stimulated with DBS. “What makes this study unique is that we were able to measure deep brain activity with very high spatial and temporal precision,” says Arbab. “That's not possible with an fMRI or EEG.”The measured activity of entire neural networks was then filtered for brain waves with different frequencies. The researchers discovered that‘In psychiatry, it is almost never possible to link a symptom so directly to brain activity. This study shows that it is possible,’ says Arbab.These findings bring science one step closer to a fundamental understanding of OCD. ‘For the first time, we have found asays Arbab.Currently, deep brain stimulation still works as a kind of “always on” system. The electrodes continuously emit electrical signals, without distinguishing between moments when this is necessary and when it is not. The newly discovered neural biomarkers therefore open the door to a smarter approach.‘In the long term, we hope to switch to a system in which the electrodes only stimulate when they measure a signal that corresponds to compulsive behavior,’ says Arbab. ‘That would make the treatment much more targeted.’Source-Eurekalert