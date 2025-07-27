About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Deep-Sea Bacteria Compound Shows Promise Against Cancer

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 27 2025 9:39 PM

EPS3.9 showed strong anti-tumor effects in liver cancer and boosted immune responses, offering new hope for cancer therapy.

Encouraging pyroptosis—an inflammatory type of programmed cell death—has emerged as a potential approach to cancer therapy. ()
In a recent study published in The FASEB Journal, researchers identified and purified an exopolysaccharide, a long-chain sugar molecule derived from deep-sea bacteria.

Pyroptosis Power: How a Novel Compound Induces Cancer Cell Death

Their findings revealed that this compound can induce pyroptosis in cancer cells, effectively slowing tumor growth and opening new avenues for treatment development.

The compound, called EPS3.9, consists of mannose and glucose and is produced by the Spongiibacter nanhainus CSC3.9 bacterial strain and other members of the genus Spongiibacter.

EPS3.9 Triggers Pyroptosis in Leukemia Cells via Membrane Lipids

Mechanistic analyses showed that EPS3.9 can directly target 5 membrane phospholipid molecules and exert tumor toxicity by stimulating pyroptosis in human leukemia cells.

EPS3.9 also had significant anti-tumor effects in the mice with liver cancer and activated anti-tumor immune responses.

“Our work not only provides a theoretical basis for developing more carbohydrate-based drugs but also highlights the importance of exploring marine microbial resources,” said corresponding author Chaomin Sun, PhD, of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Advertisement
Reference:
  1. A novel exopolysaccharide, highly prevalent in marine Spongiibacter, triggers pyroptosis to exhibit potent anticancer effects - (https://faseb.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1096/fj.202500412R)
Source-Eurekalert
