Deep-Sea Bacteria Compound Shows Promise Against Cancer

EPS3.9 showed strong anti-tumor effects in liver cancer and boosted immune responses, offering new hope for cancer therapy.



Pyroptosis Power: How a Novel Compound Induces Cancer Cell Death

EPS3.9 Triggers Pyroptosis in Leukemia Cells via Membrane Lipids

A novel exopolysaccharide, highly prevalent in marine Spongiibacter, triggers pyroptosis to exhibit potent anticancer effects - (https://faseb.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1096/fj.202500412R)

Encouraging( )In a recent study published in, researchers identified and purified an exopolysaccharide, a long-chain sugar molecule derived from deep-sea bacteria.Their findings revealed that this compound can induce pyroptosis in cancer cells, effectively slowing tumor growth and opening new avenues for treatment development.The compound, called EPS3.9, consists of mannose and glucose and is produced by theCSC3.9 bacterial strain and other members of the genus Spongiibacter.Mechanistic analyses showed that EPS3.9 can directly target 5 membrane phospholipid molecules and exert tumor toxicity by stimulating pyroptosis in human leukemia cells.and activated anti-tumor immune responses.“Our work not only provides a theoretical basis for developing more carbohydrate-based drugs but also highlights the importance of exploring marine microbial resources,” said corresponding author Chaomin Sun, PhD, of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.Source-Eurekalert