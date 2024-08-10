WHO Partnership to Boost India`s Healthcare Innovation

The Indian government has announced a significant step towards establishing the country as a global leader in healthcare innovation. A new partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO) will focus on the production of medical devices(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, highlighted the need to increase the volume of indigenous medical device production to meet growing domestic demand. Despite making progress in developing these devices, India still faces challenges in scaling up manufacturing.
India Aims for Leadership in Medical Device ManufacturingTo address this, the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Science and Technology (SCTIMST) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the WHO. The institute, under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), will collaborate with global entrepreneurs to license technologies and generate revenue through royalties.
Dr. Singh emphasized that this partnership aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-Reliant India). By promoting domestic manufacturing and reducing reliance on imports, India can strengthen its position in the global healthcare market.
Building a Skilled Workforce and Expanding CapabilitiesThe collaboration is expected to contribute to the development of a highly skilled workforce, further enhancing India's manufacturing capabilities. The minister also highlighted the country's world-class facilities for developing technologies such as in-vitro testing, genomics, precision medicine, and vaccine production.
SCTIMST's technology is a crucial part of India's growing medical diagnostics ecosystem. The minister expressed confidence that the partnership with the WHO will lead to further technological advancements, innovations, and international collaborations.
Dr. Singh concluded by emphasizing that this partnership will solidify India's position as a leader in healthcare innovation, with a particular focus on "Technology for Medical Diagnosis."
