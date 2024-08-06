About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Three-Step Plan for Fair Healthcare Access in Crises

by Karishma Abhishek on Aug 6 2024 12:06 AM

Three-Step Plan for Fair Healthcare Access in Crises
Three crucial actions have been suggested by global health authorities to reform regulations and ensure fair distribution of medical supplies during emergencies (1 Trusted Source
Strengthening Global Regulatory Capacity for Equitable Access to Vaccines in Public Health Emergencies

Go to source).
Georgetown Global Health Law expert Sam Halabi, JD, and medical student George O’Hara have outlined those steps. Their recommendations, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, address the need for reforms to enhance the capacity of national regulatory bodies, especially in low-and middle-income countries (LMICs).

Ayushman Bharat Mission Bridges Healthcare Gaps Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
Ayushman Bharat Mission Bridges Healthcare Gaps Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
The Indian government credits Ayushman Bharat mission for bridging critical healthcare gaps during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, regulatory authority over medical products is concentrated in high-income countries, with agencies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) leading the approval process.

This concentration has led to delays and bottlenecks in the distribution of essential medical supplies during emergencies, as evidenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The analysis highlights that only a few national regulatory bodies, mainly in high-income nations, meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) stringent criteria for being "highly performing."

Healthcare Providers Share Experiences Developing AI for Social Determinants
Healthcare Providers Share Experiences Developing AI for Social Determinants
New study offers important insights from end users on the effective design and implementation of an AI-based tool for social data in primary care.

Revolutionizing Health Regulations for Public Emergencies

Approximately three-quarters of WHO member states lack the regulatory maturity necessary to ensure the quality of medical products, including vaccines.

To address these issues, Halabi, director of the Center for Transformational Health Law at the O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, and O’Hara propose that the WHO enhance collaboration with national regulatory authorities that have achieved advanced regulatory maturity.

Advertisement
IIT Delhi Advances Healthcare With 2 Tech Transfers
IIT Delhi Advances Healthcare With 2 Tech Transfers
Revolutionizing the healthcare landscape, IIT Delhi transfers two homegrown health technologies, bringing the future of medical innovation to the forefront.
This would involve integrating regulators from countries such as Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore into regional initiatives for emergency dossier review and approval.

Additionally, they suggest that regional and multilateral development banks provide loans for medical products approved by WHO-listed authorities. This approach would alleviate bottlenecks and access issues exacerbated by reliance on WHO's Emergency Use Listing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement
Preventive Healthcare: A National and Civic Responsibility
Preventive Healthcare: A National and Civic Responsibility
Preventive healthcare is now a national and civic responsibility, emphasized by Dr. Jitendra Singh at the AMCHAM Healthcare Summit, promoting innovation and collaboration.
Furthermore, they recommend that future global pandemic agreements incorporate provisions for a coordinated, multilateral approach to regulatory review, involving authorities from countries with strong regulatory systems to expedite vaccine access for LMICs.

These proposed reforms aim to decentralize regulatory review and expand approval processes, improving global readiness for future health crises.

Reference:
  1. Strengthening Global Regulatory Capacity for Equitable Access to Vaccines in Public Health Emergencies - (https://health.georgetown.edu/news-release/strengthening-global-regulatory-capacity-for-equitable-access-to-vaccines-in-public-health-emergencies/)


Source-IANS


Recommended Readings
Latest Hospital News
View All
Advertisement