Three-Step Plan for Fair Healthcare Access in Crises

Vaccines prevent 2-3 million deaths each year from diseases like diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza, and measles. #health #globalmeasures ’

Three crucial actions have been suggested by global health authorities to reform regulations and ensure fair distribution of medical supplies during emergencies ().Georgetown Global Health Law expert Sam Halabi, JD, and medical student George O’Hara have outlined those steps. Their recommendations, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, address the need for reforms to enhance the capacity of national regulatory bodies, especially in low-and middle-income countries (LMICs).Currently,leading the approval process.This concentration has led to delays and bottlenecks in the distribution of essential medical supplies during emergencies, as evidenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.The analysis highlights that only a few national regulatory bodies, mainly in high-income nations, meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) stringent criteria for being "highly performing."Approximately three-quarters of WHO member states lack the regulatory maturity necessary to ensure the quality of medical products, including vaccines.To address these issues, Halabi, director of the Center for Transformational Health Law at the O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, and O’Hara propose that the WHO enhance collaboration with national regulatory authorities that have achieved advanced regulatory maturity.This would involve integrating regulators from countries such as Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore into regional initiatives for emergency dossier review and approval.Additionally, they suggest thatThis approach would alleviate bottlenecks and access issues exacerbated by reliance on WHO's Emergency Use Listing during the COVID-19 pandemic.Furthermore, they recommend that future global pandemic agreements incorporate provisions for a coordinated, multilateral approach to regulatory review, involving authorities from countries with strong regulatory systems to expedite vaccine access for LMICs.These proposed reforms aim to decentralize regulatory review and expand approval processes, improving global readiness for future health crises.Source-IANS