Three-Step Plan for Fair Healthcare Access in Crises

Strengthening Global Regulatory Capacity for Equitable Access to Vaccines in Public Health Emergencies
Go to source). Georgetown Global Health Law expert Sam Halabi, JD, and medical student George O’Hara have outlined those steps. Their recommendations, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, address the need for reforms to enhance the capacity of national regulatory bodies, especially in low-and middle-income countries (LMICs).
‘ Did You Know?Currently, regulatory authority over medical products is concentrated in high-income countries, with agencies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) leading the approval process.
Vaccines prevent 2-3 million deaths each year from diseases like diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza, and measles. #health #globalmeasures ’
This concentration has led to delays and bottlenecks in the distribution of essential medical supplies during emergencies, as evidenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The analysis highlights that only a few national regulatory bodies, mainly in high-income nations, meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) stringent criteria for being "highly performing."
Revolutionizing Health Regulations for Public EmergenciesApproximately three-quarters of WHO member states lack the regulatory maturity necessary to ensure the quality of medical products, including vaccines.
To address these issues, Halabi, director of the Center for Transformational Health Law at the O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, and O’Hara propose that the WHO enhance collaboration with national regulatory authorities that have achieved advanced regulatory maturity.
Additionally, they suggest that regional and multilateral development banks provide loans for medical products approved by WHO-listed authorities. This approach would alleviate bottlenecks and access issues exacerbated by reliance on WHO's Emergency Use Listing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
These proposed reforms aim to decentralize regulatory review and expand approval processes, improving global readiness for future health crises.
