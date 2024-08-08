About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Transforming Healthcare: The Rise of Augmented Reality in Surgery

by Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian on Aug 8 2024 12:31 PM

Augmented reality (AR) is poised to dramatically change healthcare, particularly in surgical procedures. By overlaying digital information onto the real world, AR provides surgeons with detailed, interactive visualizations of human anatomy during operations. This advancement is expected to significantly enhance precision, efficiency, and patient safety(1 Trusted Source
Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Medical Devices

Go to source).

Rapid Growth of the Augmented reality (AR) Healthcare Market

The potential of AR in healthcare is evident in the market's rapid expansion. GlobalData predicts a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36% for the AR healthcare market from 2023 to 2033. This growth signifies increasing adoption of AR solutions across the healthcare sector.


Enhancing Surgical Outcomes with Augmented reality (AR)

AR technology is revolutionizing surgical practices by offering several benefits:

Increased Precision: Real-time access to patient data, imaging results, and procedural guidelines enables surgeons to make more informed decisions, reducing errors. Improved Efficiency: AR streamlines the surgical process by providing essential information at a glance, leading to shorter operating room times. Enhanced Patient Safety: By offering a clear visualization of surgical location and potential risks, AR contributes to safer procedures and better patient outcomes.
ImmersiveTouch Sets a New Standard

A significant milestone was achieved with the FDA clearance of ImmersiveTouch's AR surgical system for craniomaxillofacial surgeries. This innovative technology surpasses traditional 2D imaging by providing a more comprehensive and interactive surgical experience.


The Future of Healthcare with Augmented reality (AR)

Elia Garcia, Medical Analyst at GlobalData, emphasized the transformative impact of AR on various aspects of healthcare. From surgical planning and execution to medical training and patient engagement, AR is set to redefine healthcare practices. The rapid advancements in this field promise to significantly improve patient outcomes and streamline medical procedures.

Reference:
  1. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Medical Devices - (https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/digital-health-center-excellence/augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-medical-devices)


