On Friday, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, declared that preventive healthcare has become a national and civic responsibility for everyone (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh addresses American Chamber of India 'Healthcare Summit'; emphasises use of latest technology for accessible, affordable healthcare
Go to source).
Healthcare Summit by AMCHAMSpeaking at the second edition of the Healthcare Summit organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in India (AMCHAM) in New Delhi, Dr. Singh highlighted the blurring lines between private and public sectors. He emphasized, “Preventive healthcare today is a national and societal duty not restricted to healthcare professionals alone.” Dr. Singh reiterated India's strong position as a leading global manufacturer of affordable medical equipment and the importance of collaboration in advancing healthcare.
‘India leads in affordable medical innovations, driving global healthcare improvements. #innovation #medindia’The summit gathered major stakeholders from the healthcare industry, including US businesses, government representatives, and academia. The event aimed to address significant concerns and explore innovative ideas to improve healthcare access, equity, and quality in India.
Tweet it Now Share it Now Share it Now Pin it Now
Government's Commitment to Healthcare TransformationDr. Vinod Paul, Member of Niti Aayog, reinforced the government's dedication to transforming healthcare. He stressed the importance of innovation and collaboration in community service, aligning with the government's focus on comprehensive primary healthcare through 179,000 health and wellness centers across the nation. Dr. Paul also highlighted the importance of pandemic preparedness, aiming to develop vaccines within 100 days of an outbreak, and the government's efforts to improve healthcare access through a national telemedicine line.
“Innovation can significantly advance diagnostic tests for chronic liver, kidney disease, and conditions like haemoglobin A1C,” Dr. Paul noted, emphasizing the role of innovation in disease detection and management. The Summit concentrated on innovation, research, and development, and the policy and regulatory framework necessary for healthcare transformation.
Ranjana Khanna, Director General and CEO of AMCHAM, underscored the critical collaboration between India and the US in advancing healthcare solutions. She said, “The summit highlights the essential partnership between India and the US in advancing healthcare solutions. India’s commitment to innovation is evident. Unified efforts by both countries are set to propel us towards a future defined by universal health equity and innovation, transforming today's challenges into tomorrow's solutions.”
Reference:
- Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh addresses American Chamber of India ‘Healthcare Summit’; emphasises use of latest technology for accessible, affordable healthcare - (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleseDetailm.aspx?PRID=2033816)
Advertisement