Weight Loss Threshold for Obesity and Diabetes Patients
Surgically induced weight loss of 5-10% is associated with improved life expectancy and cardiovascular health. 20% of weight loss is necessary to obtain similar benefits with non-surgical treatment, according to a new study.

The study also shows that metabolic surgery may contribute to health benefits that are independent of weight loss.

The study is published in the journal Annals of Surgery.


The study involved 7,201 Cleveland Clinic patients:

  • 1,223 patients with obesity and type 2 diabetes who underwent metabolic surgery - bariatric or weight loss surgery
  • 5,978 patients who received usual medical care
Around 80% of the patients had hypertension, 74% had elevated levels of triglycerides and cholesterol, and 31 % were taking insulin to treat their diabetes.

The effects of weight loss were studied using different statistical methods. The researchers wanted to find the minimum weight loss needed to reduce the risk of death and cardiovascular events.

After a metabolic surgery, the risk of death and major heart complications decreases with 5% and 10% of weight loss respectively.

Approximately 20% of weight loss is required to reduce the risk of death and major heart complications in the non-surgical group.

"This study suggests greater heart disease benefits are achieved with less weight loss following metabolic surgery than medical weight loss using lifestyle interventions. The study findings suggest that there are important benefits of metabolic surgery independent of the weight loss achieved," said Steven Nissen.

This research study is a secondary analysis of a large study that observed weight-loss surgery is associated with a 40% reduction in risk of death and heart complications in patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The researchers continue to study the impact on hormone secretion and the microbiome after a gastrointestinal tract surgery. These beneficial changes may contribute to the cardiovascular and survival benefits of metabolic surgery, independent of weight loss.

Further research is required to understand better the underlying mechanisms for the health benefits of metabolic surgery in patients who have obesity and type 2 diabetes.



