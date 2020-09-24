Striving for Success Could Cost Black Americans Their Health

Black young adults who grew up among economic hardship and exposure to racial discrimination encountered physical deterioration that persisted through puberty and into adulthood even though they were successful on the surface, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Health Psychology.



Brody, a Regents' Professor in the Owens Institute for Behavioral Research and director of the Center for Family Research, describes this "skin-deep resilience." A person may look successful on the surface, but what's happening beneath the skin is necessary to get a real picture.

‘Successful Black adults in their 20s are more likely to have risk factors for chronic diseases. ’





In the study, the researchers found that a group of successful Black adults in their late 20s were more likely to have insulin resistance, the main risk factor for the development of diabetes and components of metabolic syndrome, a cluster of risk factors that predicts heart disease, stroke, cancer, and earlier death.



The research team assessed 489 Black children aged 11 from rural Georgia living in challenging circumstances. Despite the economic hardship and racial discrimination exposure, the kids were reported by their teachers to be doing well based on evaluations of academics, friendships, and behavioral issues. Eight years later, when the kids were 19, the study found that they still appeared to be successful, as reflected in lower levels of depressive symptoms, less drug use, and enrollment in college. But blood tests exhibited higher blood pressure, increased levels of stress hormones, inflammation, and obesity.



Eight years later, when the kids were 19, the researchers found that they still appeared to be successful, as reflected in less drug use, lower levels of depressive symptoms, and enrollment in college. But blood tests revealed higher blood pressure as well as higher levels of stress hormones, inflammation, and obesity.



"We found that having this pattern of above-the-skin resilience but below-the-skin deteriorating health was most likely to be seen for kids who had to fight their way out of poverty to achieve success," added Brody.



"Black adults develop the chronic diseases of aging such as heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, some cancers at earlier ages compared to white adults. Up till a few years ago, we imagined these diseases developed during middle age," stated Brody.