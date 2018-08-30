How Safe is Lorcaserin for Weight Loss in Patients Having Risk Factors of Heart Disease?

Testing Heart Safety of Lorcaserin Versus Placebo

Obese or overweight patients numbering 12,000 were randomly assigned to receive either lorcaserin 10 mg twice daily or placebo

The average age of the participants was 64 years, and the median body mass index (BMI) was 35. The trial had 64.2 percent male participants. The patients were followed up for an average duration of 3.3 years

Participants had a wide range of coexisting risk factors of heart disease , such as hypertension (90.4%), diabetes (56.8%), hyperlipidemia (93.6%), and chronic kidney disease (19.0%). About 8958 patients (74.7%) had narrowing of coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart due to build-up of fatty material in the vessel wall (atherosclerotic heart disease)

Safety Profile of Lorcaserin Versus Earlier Weight Loss Drugs

‘Lorcaserin aided sustained weight loss in overweight/obese patients without an increased rate of adverse heart events such as heart attack or stroke when compared to placebo.’

Interestingly, none of the specific lifestyle modifications or medications (including lorcaserin) used as weight-loss strategy that have been studied so far have shown a reduction in cardiovascular events

(including lorcaserin) used as weight-loss strategy that have been studied so far in cardiovascular events Lorcaserin is found to promote sustained weight loss without a higher rate (but not significant reduction) of occurrence of adverse heart events compared to placebo

of occurrence of adverse heart events compared to placebo It is thus possible that weight loss alone does not influence risk of major adverse heart related events or it is possible that the slight weight reductions typically seen with medications or lifestyle measures must be sustained over a prolonged period of time to actually reduce heart disease risk

that of major adverse heart related events or it is possible that the slight weight reductions typically seen with medications or lifestyle measures must be sustained over a prolonged period of time to actually reduce heart disease risk Observational studies of bariatric surgery (which offer a higher rate of sustained weight loss than pharmacologic or lifestyle-modification strategies), have shown a reduction of adverse heart related events including death, heart attack, stroke, and heart failure over a follow-up period of 10 to 20 years

(which offer a higher rate of sustained weight loss than pharmacologic or lifestyle-modification strategies), have including death, heart attack, stroke, and heart failure over a follow-up period of 10 to 20 years However, randomized trials (which are considered the gold standard) of bariatric surgery conducted so far have not demonstrated the statistical power needed to measure the association between bariatric surgery and reduction in adverse heart events

