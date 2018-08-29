Heart Abnormalities Detected Faster and Cheaper With New Imaging Technique

Font : A- A+



Highlights:

Scientists have newly developed a simpler version of an imaging protocol to diagnose heart defects

The technique expertly scanned diseases of the heart muscle in patients in Peru

With its advantages of being time-saving and cost effective, the imaging protocol could be appropriate for patients in the developing world if adequate personnel are trained in it A rapid version of the imaging protocol called Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging (CMR) was able to quickly and cheaply diagnose heart ailments in patients, according to a new research published in Journal of the American Heart Association - the Open Access Journal of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA). A rapid version of the imaging protocol called Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging (CMR) was able to quickly and cheaply diagnose heart ailments in patients, according to a new research published in- the Open Access Journal of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA).

Heart Abnormalities Detected Faster and Cheaper With New Imaging Technique



The existing CMR focuses on several features like function, scar tissue, perfusion, flow, mapping and angiography and provides valuable clinical insights leading to targeted and precise treatments. However, due to the number of techniques packed in one machine, it ends up taking typically 45 minutes, is expensive and complicated, and most of all, not reachable to people in the developing world.



‘Scientists have implemented a shorter and cost-effective imaging protocol in Peru for heart ailments that efficiently detected cardiomyopathies, which are a group of diseases that affect the heart muscle.’ In a country like Peru where 3.2 million of its residents (amounting to 16% of the adult population) suffer from



"Our CMR strategy was three to five times cheaper than current CMR exams in Peru," said James C. Moon, M.D., study lead author and professor at Barts Heart Centre, St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London. "It also can be delivered two to three times faster and is easier than conventional CMR."



Study-



The researchers developed and tested a faster version of the CMR protocol using contrast dye; the parameters they measured were cardiac structure, function and scarring.



These rapid diagnostics working with the existing infrastructure took a much shorter time of 18 minutes and cost $150 per patient - these benefits resulted in significant changes in patient care.



The CMR machine ran scans on 98 Peruvian patients with an average age of 52 and comprising of 60 percent females.



The scans found out that

Twenty-six percent had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (enlargement of the heart muscle cells and thickening of the walls of the lower chambers)

Twenty-two percent had dilated cardiomyopathy (the lower and upper chambers of the heart dilate causing failure of the heart muscles to contract and poor pumping of blood)

Five percent had ischemic cardiomyopathy (when cardiovascular disease or heart attack cause the disease)

Patients had 12 other uncovered pathologies including tumors, congenital heart disease and iron overload, abnormal protein deposits called amyloid plaques, genetic syndromes, inflamed vessels, clots and valve disease. The scans also -

Revealed a new diagnosis of an unsuspected condition in 19 percent of patients or led to a change of treatment in 37 percent

Suggested a shift in care management in 5 percent of patients that was however not delivered due to inaccessibility to procedures like cardiac surgery or device therapy

Satisfied all imaging needs in 89 percent of patients Eliminated the need for further non-invasive imaging In 7 percent of patients who underwent CMR first Did not miss any diagnoses initially found by echocardiography (pictures of the heart) "Because the rapid CMR protocol was embedded in clinical care with training and education, it resulted in important and frequent patient management changes that appeared beneficial for both patients and the healthcare system," said Katia Menacho, Ph.D., study first author and cardiovascular science research fellow at Barts Heart Centre, St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London.



Menacho also said, "Lack of resources is not a justification for the absence of key diagnostic tests in the developing world."



Training imagers at sites with appropriate scanner technology in the developing world will make sure a shortened protocol for evaluation of cardiomyopathies is implemented, and the impact of Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging is broadened throughout the developing world.



References:

Rapid heart imaging technique may cut costs, boost care in developing world (https://newsroom.heart.org/news/rapid-heart-imaging-technique-may-cut-costs-boost-care-in-developing-world?preview=1d08

Source-Medindia The existing CMR focuses on several features like function, scar tissue, perfusion, flow, mapping and angiography and provides valuable clinical insights leading to targeted and precise treatments. However, due to the number of techniques packed in one machine, it ends up taking typically 45 minutes, is expensive and complicated, and most of all, not reachable to people in the developing world.In a country like Peru where 3.2 million of its residents (amounting to 16% of the adult population) suffer from cardiovascular disease a refined version of the CMR would aid in the early and fast detection of heart problems. That was the focus of the current study."Our CMR strategy was three to five times cheaper than current CMR exams in Peru," said James C. Moon, M.D., study lead author and professor at Barts Heart Centre, St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London. "It also can be delivered two to three times faster and is easier than conventional CMR." Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging (CMR)These rapid diagnostics working with the existing infrastructure took a much shorter time of 18 minutes and cost $150 per patient - these benefits resulted in significant changes in patient care.The CMR machine ran scans on 98 Peruvian patients with an average age of 52 and comprising of 60 percent females.The scans found out thatThe scans also -"Because the rapid CMR protocol was embedded in clinical care with training and education, it resulted in important and frequent patient management changes that appeared beneficial for both patients and the healthcare system," said Katia Menacho, Ph.D., study first author and cardiovascular science research fellow at Barts Heart Centre, St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London.Menacho also said, "Lack of resources is not a justification for the absence of key diagnostic tests in the developing world."Training imagers at sites with appropriate scanner technology in the developing world will make sure a shortened protocol for evaluation of cardiomyopathies is implemented, and the impact of Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging is broadened throughout the developing world.Source-Medindia

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: