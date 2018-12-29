How to Maintain Your Weight After Initial Weight Loss

Highlights:
- Following
intentional weight loss, many persons find it difficult to maintain the
new weight despite restricting total calorie intake, and the reasons for
this are not entirely clear
- One hypothesis
put forward termed the "carbohydrate-insulin model "(CIM) of obesity",
which states that consumption of a diet high in carbohydrates results in
hormonal changes in the body that promote weight gain
- Current
randomized study compares the efficacy of a low carbohydrate in promoting
expenditure and weight loss compared to a high carbohydrate diet
Consumption of a diet
high in carbohydrates results in metabolic changes in the body that promotes weight gain even if a person reduces overall calorie intake,
according to a multicenter randomized conducted across two cities in the US.
The findings of the
study appear in the BMJ
titled
"Effects of a low carbohydrate diet on energy expenditure during weight loss
maintenance: randomized trial".
Testing
the Carbohydrate Insulin Model of Obesity
Consuming a diet rich in
carbohydrate results in a physiological state marked by hunger pangs and food
craving, deposition of fat and decreased burning of calories, leading to weight
gain, especially in persons who have increased basal insulin secretion,
according to the carbohydrate insulin model (CIM) of obesity
.
‘Following a low carbohydrate diet helps maintain weight loss better than following restriction of total energy/calorie intake and doing physical activity.’
Until now, the model
was not widely accepted due to the lack of evidence from controlled feeding
studies. The current randomized controlled feeding study was therefore
undertaken to try and establish the veracity of the carbohydrate insulin model
for obesity.
Design of Study
- This randomized
controlled study included 164 participants aged between 18 to 65 years
with a body mass
index of 25 or more and body weight not exceeding 160 kilos
- For the study,
the participants were randomly assigned to three different diet groups
comprising high amounts (60%) carbohydrate in 54 persons, moderate amounts
(40%) in 53 persons, or low amounts (20%) in 57 persons.
- The relative
amounts of added sugar, saturated fat and common salt was common to all
groups
- After 20 weeks of
follow-up with controlled
feeding, the energy expenditure in the different diet groups were
assessed
Role of Carbohydrate Diet in
Promoting Weight Loss
- During the study,
total physical activity, resting energy expenditure, and moderate to high-intensity physical activity were slightly higher in the low
carbohydrate diet group
- Time spent in
inactivity and skeletal muscle work efficiency was identical in all groups
- For every 10 percent reduction in carbohydrate to
total calorie intake, there was an
increase in energy expenditure of 50 to 70 kcal/d or a difference of
209 to 278 kcal/d in the total energy expenditure
- The difference in total energy expenditure
between the low and high carbohydrate diet groups with higher levels of
insulin secretion was more than double the difference in total
energy expenditure in participants with low insulin levels. This suggests
a subgroup of persons who may particularly benefit by carbohydrate
restriction
- Levels of the
hormones Ghrelin and leptin are known to cause weight gain declined more in the low carbohydrate diet group compared to
the high carbohydrate diet group. The decline in Ghrelin was steeper
compared to leptin
- The energy intake
or total calorie consumption in
participants assigned to the high, moderate, and low carbohydrate test
diets, altered on an average during the course of the study by 139
kcal/d (−4 to 282), 175 kcal/d (42 to 308), and 269 kcal/d (143 to 396),
respectively and the differences were higher in participants with higher insulin levels
Thus, the findings of this controlled feeding trial over 20 weeks suggest
that total energy expenditure with
consequent weight loss was significantly more
in persons assigned to a low carbohydrate diet compared to those assigned to a
high carbohydrate diet
of similar protein content, irrespective of initial
body weight.
According to the
authors, if weight loss or energy expenditure in persons with low carbohydrate
diet were to continue, this translates into a 10-kilo weight loss in a typical 30-year-old man weighing 100
kilos with a height of 178 cm, assuming calorie intake remains same.
Factors
Found to affect Weight
Loss Attempts
- Pre-weight loss insulin levels
- Persons with high pre-weight loss insulin levels showed the greatest
levels of energy expenditure in the study
- Genetic factors
- Persons with a genetic
predisposition to obesity have a higher risk of weight gain and obesity on
consuming high carbohydrate load sugary drinks compared to non-consumers
Further
Research Plans
- To assess the
effect of carbohydrate restriction on body weight along
with reduced total calorie intake
- Comparison of low-fat diet (without altering carbohydrate amount) to diet
restricted in carbohydrate in decreasing glycemic index
- To determine
specific variations in outcome related to insulin levels and other factors
- Evaluation
whether extreme carbohydrate restriction (ketogenic diet) offers added
benefit to obesity and diabetic
patients
- Finding the
mechanisms by which dietary composition affects energy expenditure
Conclusion
Despite potential
limitations, the study suggests the benefit
of reducing carbohydrate quantity in diet in promoting weight loss even if
total calorie intake is not reduced
. The findings of the study could help
in more effective obesity and weight management measures and incorporation into
weight management routines
References :
- Effects of a low carbohydrate diet on energy expenditure during weight loss maintenance: randomized trial - (https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.k4583)
