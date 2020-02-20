medindia
Easy Weight Loss Trick: Eating a Big Breakfast may Burn More Calories
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Easy Weight Loss Trick: Eating a Big Breakfast may Burn More Calories

by Adeline Dorcas on  February 20, 2020 at 4:23 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Big breakfast is healthier than a big dinner
  • Eating a big breakfast and a small dinner can prevent you from becoming overweight or obese
  • So, make sure to eat your breakfast like a king and dinner like a pauper to lose weight instantly

Morning breakfast is the most healthy meal of the day. Eating a large breakfast in the morning can burn more calories and help you lose weight naturally.
Easy Weight Loss Trick: Eating a Big Breakfast may Burn More Calories

Eating a big breakfast rather than a large dinner may prevent obesity and high blood sugar, according to new research published in the Endocrine Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Show Full Article


Our body expends energy when we digest food for the absorption, digestion, transport and storage of nutrients. This process, known as diet-induced thermogenesis (DIT), is a measure of how well our metabolism is working, and can differ depending on mealtime.

"Our results show that a meal eaten for breakfast, regardless of the amount of calories it contains, creates twice as high diet-induced thermogenesis as the same meal consumed for dinner," said the study's corresponding author, Juliane Richter, M.Sc., Ph.D., of University of Lübeck in Germany. "This finding is significant for all people as it underlines the value of eating enough at breakfast."

The research team conducted a three-day laboratory study of 16 men who consumed a low-calorie breakfast and high-calorie dinner, and vice versa in a second round. They found identical calorie consumption led to 2.5 times higher DIT in the morning than in the evening after high-calorie and low-calorie meals. The food-induced increase of blood sugar and insulin concentrations was diminished after breakfast compared with dinner. The results also show eating a low-calorie breakfast increased appetite, specifically for sweets.

"We recommend that patients with obesity as well as healthy people eat a large breakfast rather than a large dinner to reduce body weight and prevent metabolic diseases," Richter said.

Reference :
  1. People who eat a big breakfast may burn twice as many calories - (https://www.endocrine.org/news-and-advocacy/news-room/2020/people-who-eat-a-big-breakfast-may-burn-twice-as-many-calories)


Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Recommended Reading

Top Ten Reasons Why You Should Eat Breakfast

Side effects of skipping breakfast are inefficient brain and body functioning. This unhealthy habit is linked to fatigue, low work output, metabolic syndrome.

Top 8 Healthy Indian Breakfast Ideas

Morning breakfast is an important meal of the day, especially for Indians. Eating a healthy breakfast is a must as it keeps them active all day. So, try out these eight healthy Indian breakfast recipes and reap numerous health benefits for a healthy ...

Drinking Milk at Breakfast can Lower Diabetes, Obesity Risk

Consuming high-protein milk in the morning along with your breakfast cereal can slow digestion, lower blood sugar levels and improves satiety (feeling of fullness) at lunchtime. This dietary strategy can help reduce diabetes and obesity burden.

Breakfast Foods to Avoid

Many unhealthy breakfast foods are marketed as health foods and consumers unwittingly include them in their daily diet. Find out whether your breakfast is actually healthy.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Burns

Burn injuries have reached epidemic proportions in recent years. Burn accident statistics show that at least 50% of all burn accidents can be prevented.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a 40:30:30 plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

Diet PillsObesityBurnsThe Cabbage DietZone DietMediterranean DietBulimia NervosaThe Macrobiotic DietHeight and Weight-KidsWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Eat More Fruits and Vegetables to Fend Off Troublesome Menopause Symptoms

Tart Cherry Juice Concentrate can Boost Your Endurance Exercise Performance

Eat Well to Fight Memory Loss
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive