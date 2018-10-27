medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Wearable Technology Tops Global Fitness Trend for 2019: Survey

by Iswarya on  October 27, 2018 at 10:46 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Number one fitness trend for 2019 was found to be wearable technology such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, reports an annual survey of health and fitness professionals.
Wearable Technology Tops Global Fitness Trend for 2019: Survey
Wearable Technology Tops Global Fitness Trend for 2019: Survey

Wearable technology returned to the top-ranked position it had occupied for two consecutive years, before dropping to number three in last year's survey.

It "may be the result of manufacturers correcting some monitoring inaccuracies of the past," said Walter R. Thompson, from the Georgia State University.

Conducted each year since 2007, this year's annual survey, detailed in the ACSM's Health and Fitness Journal, also showcased other trends including the high-intensity interval training (HIIT) referring to short bouts of high-intensity exercise followed by a short rest period.

HIIT, the number one trend in 2014 and 2018, fell to the third spot in 2019.

While group training has been at the second spot for the past two years (2018 and 2019), fitness programming aimed at older adults has regained some popularity after falling out of the top 10 trends in 2017, appearing at number nine in 2018 and now at the fourth spot for 2019.

Bodyweight training first appeared as a fitness trend at number three in 2013 and has been a top five fitness trend since that time. In 2019, bodyweight training ranked as the fifth fitness trend.

A new trend to watch will be the employment of certified fitness professionals, a new potential trend for 2019 (number sixth) replacing educated, certified, and experienced fitness professionals, the survey showed.

Yoga including power yoga, yogilates, yoga in hot environments, appeared on the seventh spot.

Other trends to watch are mobile exercise apps, worksite health promotion, and workplace well-being programmes, outcome measurements, and post-rehabilitation classes.

"While no one can accurately predict the future of any industry, this survey helps to track trends that can assist owners, operators, programme directors, and health fitness professionals with making important business decisions," Thompson noted.

The survey included responses from more than 2,000 health fitness professionals from India, the UK, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, and the US.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Wearable Sweat-Sensing Skin Patch Paves a New Way for Health Monitoring

Wearable Sweat-Sensing Skin Patch Paves a New Way for Health Monitoring

A low-cost, soft and flexible microfluidic device that collects and analyzes sweat for health monitoring has been developed.

Efficient Approach for Tracking Physical Activity From Wearable Health Devices

Efficient Approach for Tracking Physical Activity From Wearable Health Devices

Motion capture technology helps researchers to develop an efficient technique for tracking a user's physical activity based on data from wearable devices.

Wearable Health Monitoring System - Fabric Electrodes

Wearable Health Monitoring System - Fabric Electrodes

Wearable and portable fabric electrodes that helps in biological signal acquisition is gaining more importance these days than metal and polymer electrodes.

New Fiber Optic Laser Could Enable Wearable Tech, Better Endoscopes

New Fiber Optic Laser Could Enable Wearable Tech, Better Endoscopes

A smart, flexible photoacoustic imaging technique developed by scientists may have potential applications in wearable devices, instrumentation and medical diagnostics.

Best Workout Routines for Women

Best Workout Routines for Women

The myriad of exercises available for women today to achieve the perfect body can leave them confused.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Introduction To Physiotherapy

Introduction To Physiotherapy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Physiotherapy

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Types of Physiotherapy

Types of Physiotherapy

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about types of the Physiotherapy

Walking As An Exercise

Walking As An Exercise

People walk for many reasons ranging from pleasure to mental relaxation, finding solitude or for exercise.

More News on:

Introduction To Physiotherapy Types of Physiotherapy Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Body Types and Befitting Workouts Exercise To Gain Weight Fitness Through Density Training Program Walking As An Exercise Exercise Best Workout Routines for Women 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

Read on for some tips on shoe essentials for your baby's feet.

 Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib is used to treat either locally advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread ...

 Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy or seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and seen fairly ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive