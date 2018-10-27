medindia
Acute Kidney Injury May Increase Dementia Risk

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 27, 2018 at 11:07 AM Research News
People suffering from acute kidney injury (AKI) are more likely to develop dementia, reports a new study.
  • Patients with acute kidney injury had more than a 3-fold higher risk of developing dementia compared with those without acute kidney injury during a median follow-up time of 5.8 years.
  • Results from the study will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2018 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Acute kidney injury is linked with a higher risk of developing dementia, according to a study that will be presented at ASN Kidney Week 2018 at the San Diego Convention Center.

AKI, an abrupt decline in kidney function, often arises after major surgeries or severe infections, and it is associated with long-term health problems including the development of chronic kidney disease and cardiovascular disease. AKI is also associated with acute neurologic complications, but the long-term consequences of AKI on brain health are unclear.

To study the issue, Jessica Kendrick, MD (University of Colorado School of Medicine) and her colleagues analyzed information on 2082 patients without a prior history of dementia from an integrated health care delivery system in Utah. Patients had a hospital admission between 1999 and 2009.

During a median follow-up time of 5.8 years, 97 patients developed dementia. More patients with AKI developed dementia (7.0% vs. 2.3%), and patients with AKI had more than a 3-fold higher risk of developing dementia compared with those without AKI.

"AKI, even with complete renal recovery, is associated with an increased risk of dementia," said Dr. Kendrick. "Further studies are needed to determine the long-term cognitive consequences of AKI."

Source: Eurekalert

