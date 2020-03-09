by Samhita Vitta on  September 3, 2020 at 11:59 AM Research News
Wearable Invention for Treating Antibiotic-resistant Infections
Ozone treatment can be offered to treat antibiotic-resistant infections by wearing a small breathable patch which was invented by a team from Purdue University.

The rapid increase of life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections has resulted in challenging wound complications with limited choices of effective treatments. About 6 million people in the United States are affected by chronic wounds.

Now, a team of innovators from Purdue University has developed a wearable solution that allows a patient to receive treatment without leaving home. The Purdue team's work is published in the journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.


A video showing the technology is available at https://youtu.be/UMZpDwYQZJM.

"We created a revolutionary type of treatment to kill the bacteria on the surface of the wound or diabetic ulcer and accelerate the healing process," said Rahim Rahimi, an assistant professor of materials engineering at Purdue. "We created a low-cost wearable patch and accompanying components to deliver ozone therapy."

Ozone therapy is a gas phase antimicrobial treatment option that is being used by a growing number of patients in the U.S. In most cases, the ozone treatments require patients to travel to a clinical setting for treatment by trained technicians.

"Our breathable patch is applied to the wound and then connected to a small, battery powered ozone-generating device,"/i> Rahimi said. "The ozone gas is transported to the skin surface at the wound site and provides a targeted approach for wound healing. Our innovation is small and simple to use for patients at home."



Source: Eurekalert

